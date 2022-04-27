Potato Pepperoni Dish

Recipe from the kitchen of Ellisa Nuno

2 to 4 Tbsp. butter

5 large unpeeled potatoes, cut into 1/8 inch slices

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 c. shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 can tomato sauce

1 pkg. sliced pepperoni

2 large tomatoes, diced

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter; remove from heat. Arrange potatoes on the bottom and up the sides of skillet; sprinkle with onion, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; layer with half of the tomato sauce, all of the pepperoni and tomatoes, and remaining tomato sauce. Cover and cook on low until the cheese is melted and tomatoes are heated through. Yield: 6 servings

