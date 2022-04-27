Police use Narcan to save life

For the third time in a year, Pea Ridge Police officers saved a life with Narcan.

Officers Justin Lawson, Andrew Day and Lt. Rich Fordham responded to a possible drug overdose/suicide attempt on Friday, April 22, 2022, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer.

When they arrived, they assessed the subject, who was unconscious. The person had overdosed on what was believed to be heroin, possibly mixed with fentanyl. The officers quickly administered Narcan and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save a life. After two doses of Narcan, the subject regained consciousness.

Medics from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department responded to the scene, and the patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

All Pea Ridge Police Department officers carry Narcan Nasal Spray for incidents such as this.

"Great work, Officers Lawson, Day and Fordham," Police Chief Lynn Hahn said. "We are proud of the work you do."

Pea Ridge Police received a grant in April 2020 from the Criminal Justice Institute with the University of Arkansas allowing for training in the use of Narcan.

On March 27, 2021, police used it to save a life.

In November 2021, police received a contribution from Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church to buy more Narcan.

On March 2, 2022, police used Narcan to save a life.