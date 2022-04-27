Photos of seniors for baccalaureate wanted

Baccalaureate

6 p.m. Friday, May 13

Pea Ridge High School arena

Sponsored by the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance

Baccalaureate for Pea Ridge High School graduating seniors of 2022 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 13.

The baccalaureate, sponsored by the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance, has been held on the Friday night prior to graduation for decades. Several area churches are involved in the ministerial alliance.

Parents of graduating seniors are invited to send photographs to the First Baptist Church office for a video presentation.

Al Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, invited parents of graduating seniors: "If you would like your senior to be a part of the 2022 Pea Ridge High School Baccalaureate video, please email us two pictures of your graduate. We suggest one that is from when they were small and one that is current. We allow a short message from parents/family to be shown with the photos."

The photographs and message may be emailed to [email protected] by April 30, 2022. People may take photographs by the office during office hours to be scanned and immediately returned if they prefer, Fowler said.

In the early 1990s, the photographs were displayed by slide shows and as technology has changed, so has the presentation of the photographs.

The message is designed to be "positive and challenging to the kids," Fowler said.

This year's speaker is Tiffany Keene, a youth and family pastor for The Ridge Church.

Keene said: "Baccalaureate is a time for graduates and their families to pause, in the busyness of graduation week, to focus on God and His Word. The message God has given me for 2022 will be used to position the hearts and minds of the graduates as they step into their new season of life. I know God has incredible plans for each graduate. It's my prayer they know God is for them and with them."

"Early in the history of the baccalaureate, we had University of Arkansas athletes come speak. There's a Christian organization on campus -- Arkansas Athletes Outreach. They would coordinate.

"Then, we transitioned to involving the seniors and their parents to help choose the speaker," Fowler said.

He recalled that several teachers and former graduates have been the featured speaker over the years..

"So many times, the graduates would help choose the speaker," he said, "and it would be someone who had an impact on that class."

"Our biggest challenge now," Fowler said, "is a communication gap -- letting the graduates and parents know about baccalaureate and that they can submit photographs."

"We want them to own this, to participate in this," Fowler said.