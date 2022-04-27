Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, May 2
Breakfast: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Sloppy Joe sandwich, northern beans, corn on the cob, blueberries or fresh fruit, chicken pot pie, tossed salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 3
Breakfast: French toast sticks, pancake syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, tossed salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 4
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, raisins or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 5
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, tator tots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 6
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, peach crisp, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75