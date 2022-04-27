Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, April 7

7:24 p.m. A resident of Rogers and former resident of Pea Ridge reported a storage shed had been stolen from his residence on Hazelton Road. He told police Holden Buildings in Lowell went to repossess the shed, but it was not on the property.

Friday, April 15

3:20 p.m. A resident of Ray Street reported personal identification information was inadvertently sent to the wrong recipient during sending and receiving text messages with a tax agent.

Thursday, April 21

12:30 p.m. Leslie Jackson, Pea Ridge, reported campaign signs stolen from the corner of It'll Do Road and Slack Street. The prosecuting attorney's office, after reviewing the case, declined to file charges.