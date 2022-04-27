Obituary for the April 27, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

John Edward Ayres

John Edward Ayres, 75, of Hindsville, died Friday, April 15, in Fayetteville. He was born April 20, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa, to John and Lily Wilmoth Ayres.

He was a lifelong resident of the northwest Arkansas area.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ayres; parents; stepfather, Joe Scannell; one son, Johnny Ayres; one daughter, Tammy Darlene; one brother, Mike Scannell; and one grandson, Cody McGowen.

Survivors are five sons, Steve Gilster of Baudette, Minn., Mike and wife Lisa Borgmeier of Bentonville, Scott and wife Helen Gilster of Argyle, Minn., Curt and wife Sherry Ayres of Hindsville, and Joshua and wife Elisha Ayres of Washburn, Mo.; four daughters, Cathy and husband Max Wall of Pineville, Mo., Sherry and husband John Hernandez of Rogers, Linda and husband Randy Southwood of Springdale, and Tammy Carnes of Little Rock; two sisters, Cathy Pain and Mary Scannell; 22 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements were by Rollins Funeral Home (www.rollinsfuneral.com).