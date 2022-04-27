No competition in School District Zone 4

School Election

Early voting begins Monday, May 9

Election day is Tuesday, May 24

One person is seeking the Zone 4 School Board seat.

Seeking the seat representing Zone 4 is Mindy Cawthon, who is on the School Board.

There are 11 candidates for four of the five seats available.

The zones and candidates are: Ryan Heckman, Chris Olson, Trenton Talburt and Adam Yager in Zone 1; Jessica Branham and Stephen (Drew) Rosser in Zone 2; Leslie Jackson, Eric Rowlee and Sarah Saragusa in Zone 3; Mindy Cawthon (incumbent) in Zone 4; and Melanie Christensen and Johnnie Dye in Zone 5.

Residents living within the Pea Ridge School District boundary had to register to vote by April 25 to be eligible to vote in the May 24 election. Voters must live within the same zone as the candidate for whom they're voting.

Mindy Cawthon was elected to the School Board in 2019 and currently serves as the vice president of the board.

She said she has in the ECommerce field for more than 20 years and is currently an eCommerce manager for IVCSR.

Cawthon and her husband, Adam, have been married for 25 years and have three children. Their son, Gage and his wife Ashley are expecting their first grandson in June. Both Gage and Ashley graduated from Pea Ridge. Gage is currently a teacher and coach in Carlisle, Ark.

The Cawthon's eldest daughter, Ravin, is also a Pea Ridge graduate and is currently a sophomore at Pitt State in Kansas. Their youngest, Arianna, is in seventh grade at Pea Ridge Junior High.

Born and raised in Rogers, Ark., Cawthon moved to Pea Ridge about 15 years ago. Adam is a native of Pea Ridge, a decision that sealed their decision.

"When we started looking for a place to raise our children," she said, "we decided Pea Ridge would be perfect! We still feel this way today!"

She said: "I think one of my strengths is my ability to connect with people. I genuinely care about others and want what's in the best interest of all students, teachers, staff, and administrators."