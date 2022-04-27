Sign in
Musical teaches history

April 27, 2022 at 10:17 a.m.
Students Zane Grigg, Adeline Hill and Brooklyn Schmidt portrayed archeologists and a skeleton in the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.

Fourth-grade music students of Mrs. April Smith sang their way through ancient history in the musical "Dig It" performed Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the gym at Pea Ridge Intermediate School.

Students Zane Grigg, Adeline Hill and Brooklyn Schmidt portrayed archaeologists and a skeleton. Other students portrayed Egyptian, Roman and Greek citizens as well as King Tut. Zoe Forst sang a solo.

Two boys portrayed Romulus and Remus, the legendary founders of Rome, and performed the killing of Remus by Romulus who then took over the government.

The musical was performed before a crowded room full of parents, grandparents and other audience members.

  photo  Two fourth-grade boys portrayed Romulus and Remus in the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.
  
  photo  Students portrayed various historical characters in the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.
  
  photo  Several students wore costumes as they portrayed historical figures in the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.
  
  photo  Remus hears from Roman maidens during the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.
  
  photo  Zoe Forst sang a solo during the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.
  
  photo  Students sang several songs in the fourth-grade musical "Dig It" directed by Mrs. April Smith Thursday, April 21, in the gym at the Intermediate School.
  

