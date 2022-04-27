Musical teaches history

Fourth-grade music students of Mrs. April Smith sang their way through ancient history in the musical "Dig It" performed Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the gym at Pea Ridge Intermediate School.

Students Zane Grigg, Adeline Hill and Brooklyn Schmidt portrayed archaeologists and a skeleton. Other students portrayed Egyptian, Roman and Greek citizens as well as King Tut. Zoe Forst sang a solo.

Two boys portrayed Romulus and Remus, the legendary founders of Rome, and performed the killing of Remus by Romulus who then took over the government.

The musical was performed before a crowded room full of parents, grandparents and other audience members.

Two fourth-grade boys portrayed Romulus and Remus



Students portrayed various historical characters



Several students wore costumes as they portrayed historical figures



Remus hears from Roman maidens



Zoe Forst sang a solo


