Hawks defeat Patriots

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart catches the ball, then tags the East Newton runner out at second base Monday, April 18, in Pea Ridge. The Blackhawks defeated the East Newton, Mo., Patriots 10-4. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart catches the ball, then tags the East Newton runner out at second base Monday, April 18, in Pea Ridge. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk senior J.T. Roses, No. 22, watches for an opportunity to make it home Monday, April 18, as head coach Matt Easterling watches the game. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Players congratulate fellow team mate J.T. Roses, No. 22, after he scored a run Monday, April 18 in the game against East Newton. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk senior Nathaniel Bennett, No. 7, watches for an opportunity to steal from first to second base during the game against East Newton Monday, April 18. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Catcher Blackhawk junior Carter Rockhold, No. 21, tags an East Newton player out at home as the player jumps to avoid getting tagged. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Pea Ridge Blackhawks tagged an East Newton runner out at third base Monday, April 18. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart prepares to bat during the Monday, April 18, game against East Newton. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk sophomore Logan Long, No. 6, catches the fly ball Monday, April 18, getting the East Newton batter out. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart arrives safely at first base Monday, April 18, in the game against East Newton. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk junior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, crosses the first-base plate Monday, April 18, during the second inning of the game at home as the Blackhawks hosted East Newton. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk Logan Long slid into third base as East Newton players went for the ball. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk player returns to third base safely despite East Newton third-baseman's attempt to tag him. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

A Blackhawk baseball player arrives safely at home Monday, April 18, in the game against East Newton. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

The umpire called "Out" as the Pea Ridge player slid across home plate and the East Newton catcher tagged him Monday, April 18. For photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

From Staff Reports

Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart catches the ball, then tags the East Newton runner out at second base Monday, April 18, in Pea Ridge.



Blackhawk senior J.T. Roses, No. 22, watches for an opportunity to make it home Monday, April 18, as head coach Matt Easterling watches the game.



Players congratulate fellow team mate J.T. Roses, No. 22, after he scored a run Monday, April 18 in the game against East Newton.



Blackhawk senior Nathaniel Bennett, No. 7, watches for an opportunity to steal from first to second base during the game against East Newton Monday, April 18.



Catcher Blackhawk junior Carter Rockhold, No. 21, tags an East Newton player out at home as the player jumps to avoid getting tagged.



Pea Ridge Blackhawks tagged an East Newton runner out at third base Monday, April 18.



Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart prepares to bat during the Monday, April 18, game against East Newton.



Blackhawk sophomore Logan Long, No. 6, catches the fly ball Monday, April 18, getting the East Newton batter out.



Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart arrives safely at first base Monday, April 18, in the game against East Newton.



Blackhawk junior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, crosses the first-base plate Monday, April 18, during the second inning of the game at home as the Blackhawks hosted East Newton.



Blackhawk Logan Long slid into third base as East Newton players went for the ball.



Blackhawk player returns to third base safely despite East Newton third-baseman's attempt to tag him.



A Blackhawk baseball player arrives safely at home Monday, April 18, in the game against East Newton.



The umpire called "Out" as the Pea Ridge player slid across home plate and the East Newton catcher tagged him Monday, April 18.

