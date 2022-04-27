Complaint voiced about EMS charges

A city businessman appeared before the City Council to complain about charges from the Fire-EMS Department.

Jerry Fitzner requested time on the agenda to discuss city ordinance 451 that outlines charges for the department.

Fitzner said: "I had a guy get hurt, he cut his hand ... went over to the Fire Department to check. Logan (Fitzner, manager of the business) was worried about how badly he was bleeding. They cleaned it, wrapped it and we got a $150 charge. The ambulance didn't respond. We walked in and out. I thought it was steep."

"In my opinion, the Fire Department is a community funded facility," he said, adding that he could understand a minimal charge but said if the ambulance cost is going to be that high, "if it's going to be a 'for profit facility,' then signs need to be put up to at least tell people."

"I was a fireman here in this town for nine years, but if you're in there working anyway...." Fitzner said.

Fire Department officials said the specific case could not be discussed as the patient has not signed a release as required by Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).

Fitzner told city officials he had talked to other fire chiefs in neighboring departments and they said they wouldn't have charged.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jarred Powell said the ordinance allows the department to charge based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and that Pea Ridge is not charging the maximum amount allowed.

"We can charge up to the CMS maximum," Powell said. "We could have charged the base rate of $750 for a no transport; we chose $150 as a starting point."

"We hire very highly skilled paramedics," Powell said, explaining that there have been many times patients have walked into the station with medical issues. He said he has to run the department in a manner that protects the departments license as well as the medical director's license.

"I understand CMS guidelines," Fitzner said. "Then put a sign up, because you need to have your information up there."

No action was taken by the Council.