Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community Calendar

April 27, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, April 28

5 p.m. Book Club, "The Luminaries" by Eleanor Catton, potluck, bring dish inspired by book being read, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, April 30

10 am.-3 p.m. Electronics Recycling, Pea Ridge Church of Christ, 922 N. Curtis Ave., sponsored by the church and eSCO Processing and Recycling; all 417-860-6380 for more information.

Tuesday, May 3

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, May 4

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Friday, May 6

10 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, Pea Ridge Community Library

Print Headline: Community Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas' Burks ready to hear name called at NFL Draft
by Tom Murphy
Prospects with ties to Arkansas aiming to be drafted
by Scottie Bordelon, Tom Murphy
El Dorado rallies past Texarkana 6-5
by News-Times Staff
Match play field set for Sun Belt
by News-Times Staff
Strong competes at district track meet
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT