Community Calendar

Wednesday, April 27

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, April 28

5 p.m. Book Club, "The Luminaries" by Eleanor Catton, potluck, bring dish inspired by book being read, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, April 30

10 am.-3 p.m. Electronics Recycling, Pea Ridge Church of Christ, 922 N. Curtis Ave., sponsored by the church and eSCO Processing and Recycling; all 417-860-6380 for more information.

Tuesday, May 3

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, May 4

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Friday, May 6

10 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, Pea Ridge Community Library