Community Calendar

Wednesday, April 27
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, April 28
5 p.m. Book Club, "The Luminaries" by Eleanor Catton, potluck, bring dish inspired by book being read, Pea Ridge Community Library
Saturday, April 30
10 am.-3 p.m. Electronics Recycling, Pea Ridge Church of Christ, 922 N. Curtis Ave., sponsored by the church and eSCO Processing and Recycling; all 417-860-6380 for more information.
Tuesday, May 3
9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
5 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library
Wednesday, May 4
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Friday, May 6
10 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, Pea Ridge Community Library