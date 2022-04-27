Blackhawk cheerleaders awarded

Pea Ridge Cheerleading awards were presented Thursday, April 21, after a banquet held for parents and cheer team members in the Fine Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School.

The presentation began with videos showing highlights of the season and then coaches Courtney Hurst, Amber Harrison and Casey Ludolph presented "candy" and "snailed it" awards.

Senior Tristan Thurman was recognized for being named to All-State Cheer for 2021. Most-valuable players were Tristan Tuman, varsity; Hayley Phillips, junior high and Bridget Clark, seventh-grade.

Awards presented included:

Varsity:

MVP: Tristan Thurman

Leadership: Kiowa Morris, Tristan Thurman, Mary Hargiss, Riley Robbins, Madison Rogers

Newcomer of the Year: Monique Holley

Most Spirited: Riley Robbins

Best Jumps: Kiowa Morris

Best Overall Tumbler: Tristan Thurman

Best Overall Stunt: Monique Holley

Blackhawk Heart Award: Emily Scott, Kiowa Morris

Most Improved: Hannah See

Top Flyer: Monique Holley

Best Back Spot: Kylee Ford

Beastie Base: Katie Jones

Key Contributor: Kat Lee

Manager of the Year: Kenna Shiers

All-State Cheer 2021: Tristan Thurman

Jr. High

MVP: Hayley Phillips

Leadership: Miley Humphrey, Macy Trammell, Hannah See, Kenna Keene

New Comer of the Year: Ricky Rowlee

Most Spirited: Kat Lee, Kenna Kenne

Best Jumps: Hailey Snarr, Ava Clark

Best Overall Tumbler: Mya Lundy

Best Overall Stunt: Hayley Phillips

Blackhawk Heart Award: Kenna Keene, Miley Humphrey

Most Improved: Ava Biffany

Top Flyer: Hannah See, Hayley Phillips

Best Back Spot: Emily Scott

Beastie Base: Macy Trammell

Key Contributor: Kenna Keene

Manager of the Year: Avery Moore

7th Grade

MVP: Bridget Clark

Leadership: Rylee Randall, Gracyn Hurst, Maleah House

New Comer of the Year: Carsyn Coleman

Most Spirited: Bridget Clark

Best Jumps: Bridget Clark, Gracyn Hurst

Best Overall Tumbler: Kiarah Floyd

Best Overall Stunt: Carsyn Coleman

Blackhawk Heart Award: Bristol Honn, Kenzie Weston

Most Improved: Mackenzie Chaffin

Top Flyer: Bridget Clark

Best Back Spot: Rylee Randall

Beastie Base: Carsyn Coleman

Key Contributor: Carsyn Coleman

Academic Excellence (3.5 to 3.99 GPA)

Bristol Honn

Jeniffer Burhus-Branham

Kiarah Floyd

Mackenzie Chaffin

Maggie Garner

Maleah House

Rylee Howell

Tia Sexton

Ava Biffany

Hannah See

Kennedy Williams

Lillie Coles

MaKenna Keene

Ricky Rowlee

Savannah Young

Kylee Ford

Lacy Williams

Madison Rogers

Mary Hargiss

McKyah Lipscomb

Riley Robbins

Scholar Athlete (4.0 or higher GPA)

Bridget Clark

Carsyn Coleman

Gracyn Hurst

Kenzie Weston

Maddie Decker

Rylee Randall

Ava Clark

Emily Scott

Hailey Snarr

Macy Trammell

Miley Humphrey

Avery Moore

Katie Jones

Liz Vazquez

Monique Holley

Tristan Thurman

Jillian Elington

Photograph courtesy of Presented the award for "Beastie Base" were Carsyn Coleman, seventh grade; Macy Trammell, Jr. High; and Katie Jones, varsity.



Photograph courtesy of Tiffany Keene Presented with the MVP award for cheer were Tristan Tuman, varsity; Bridget Clark, seventh-grade; and Hayley Phillips, junior high.



Photograph courtesy of Braxton Hurst Receiving the Most Spirited award were Bridget Clark, Kat Lee, Kenna Keene and Riley Robbins.

