Blackhawk cheerleaders awarded

Pea Ridge Cheerleading awards were presented Thursday, April 21, after a banquet held for parents and cheer team members in the Fine Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School.
The presentation began with videos showing highlights of the season and then coaches Courtney Hurst, Amber Harrison and Casey Ludolph presented "candy" and "snailed it" awards.
Senior Tristan Thurman was recognized for being named to All-State Cheer for 2021. Most-valuable players were Tristan Tuman, varsity; Hayley Phillips, junior high and Bridget Clark, seventh-grade.
Awards presented included:
Varsity:
MVP: Tristan Thurman
Leadership: Kiowa Morris, Tristan Thurman, Mary Hargiss, Riley Robbins, Madison Rogers
Newcomer of the Year: Monique Holley
Most Spirited: Riley Robbins
Best Jumps: Kiowa Morris
Best Overall Tumbler: Tristan Thurman
Best Overall Stunt: Monique Holley
Blackhawk Heart Award: Emily Scott, Kiowa Morris
Most Improved: Hannah See
Top Flyer: Monique Holley
Best Back Spot: Kylee Ford
Beastie Base: Katie Jones
Key Contributor: Kat Lee
Manager of the Year: Kenna Shiers
All-State Cheer 2021: Tristan Thurman
Jr. High
MVP: Hayley Phillips
Leadership: Miley Humphrey, Macy Trammell, Hannah See, Kenna Keene
New Comer of the Year: Ricky Rowlee
Most Spirited: Kat Lee, Kenna Kenne
Best Jumps: Hailey Snarr, Ava Clark
Best Overall Tumbler: Mya Lundy
Best Overall Stunt: Hayley Phillips
Blackhawk Heart Award: Kenna Keene, Miley Humphrey
Most Improved: Ava Biffany
Top Flyer: Hannah See, Hayley Phillips
Best Back Spot: Emily Scott
Beastie Base: Macy Trammell
Key Contributor: Kenna Keene
Manager of the Year: Avery Moore
7th Grade
MVP: Bridget Clark
Leadership: Rylee Randall, Gracyn Hurst, Maleah House
New Comer of the Year: Carsyn Coleman
Most Spirited: Bridget Clark
Best Jumps: Bridget Clark, Gracyn Hurst
Best Overall Tumbler: Kiarah Floyd
Best Overall Stunt: Carsyn Coleman
Blackhawk Heart Award: Bristol Honn, Kenzie Weston
Most Improved: Mackenzie Chaffin
Top Flyer: Bridget Clark
Best Back Spot: Rylee Randall
Beastie Base: Carsyn Coleman
Key Contributor: Carsyn Coleman
Academic Excellence (3.5 to 3.99 GPA)
Bristol Honn
Jeniffer Burhus-Branham
Kiarah Floyd
Mackenzie Chaffin
Maggie Garner
Maleah House
Rylee Howell
Tia Sexton
Ava Biffany
Hannah See
Kennedy Williams
Lillie Coles
MaKenna Keene
Ricky Rowlee
Savannah Young
Kylee Ford
Lacy Williams
Madison Rogers
Mary Hargiss
McKyah Lipscomb
Riley Robbins
Scholar Athlete (4.0 or higher GPA)
Bridget Clark
Carsyn Coleman
Gracyn Hurst
Kenzie Weston
Maddie Decker
Rylee Randall
Ava Clark
Emily Scott
Hailey Snarr
Macy Trammell
Miley Humphrey
Avery Moore
Katie Jones
Liz Vazquez
Monique Holley
Tristan Thurman
Jillian Elington