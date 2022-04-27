Blackhawk baseball seniors honored

Pea Ridge Blackhawk baseball celebrated the senior players Monday, April 18, with the mothers of seniors throwing out the first pitch. They were Amber Stewart, Mary McGarrah, Jenny Dixon, Calli Bennett, Shelly Roses, Shani Delossantos and Gerri Hernandez.

Seniors and their parents were honored. The seniors of 2022 are Nathaniel Bennett, No. 7, escorted by parents Callie and Chris Bennett and brothers Jacob and Owen; Nate Delossantos, No. 16, escorted by his parents Shani and Porfi Delossantos; Matt Dixon, No. 13, escorted by his parents Jenny and Shawn Dixon; Ryan Law, No. 11, escorted by his father Marshal Law and mother, Gerri Hernandez; Hagen McGarrah, No. 2, escorted by parents Mary and Jason McGarrah and brothers Rylee and Colin; John Roses, No. 22, escorted by parents Thomas and Shelly Roses; and Logan Stewart, No. 10, escorted by parents David and Amber Stewart.