Baseball and softball roundup

April 27, 2022 at 10:07 a.m.

Baseball

Tuesday, April 12

Pea Ridge @ Shiloh

Pea Ridge 0/ Shiloh 9

Logan Stewart: 2/3

Friday, April 15

Pea Ridge @ Farmington

Pea Ridge 6/Farmington 13

Logan Stewart: 1/3, HR, HP

Nate Delosantos: 3/4, RBI, BB

Ryan Law: 1/4, DBL, 2 RBI

Monday, April 18

East Newton @ Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 10/East Newton 4

J.T Roses: 2/5, Run, 2 Hits, DBL, 2 RBI,

Johnny Lyons: 1/2, Run, RBI, SAC, BB

Ryan Law: 1/2, Run, RBI, 2 BB

Winning Pitcher: Ryan Law, 2 Runs, 3 Hits, 3 Ks

Tuesday, April 19

Pea Ridge @ Berryville

Pea Ridge 10/Berryville 3

Logan Stewart: 3/4, Triple, Run, 2 RBI

Johnny Lyons: 3/4, 2 Runs, RBI

Nate Delossantos: 1/4, Triple, Run

Winning Pitcher: Matt Dixon: Complete Game, 3 Rs, 7 Ks, 3 Hits

Friday, April 22

Pea Ridge vs. NWA Hornets in

Arvest Naturals Stadium

Pea Ridge 6/NWA Hornets 7

Logan Stewart: 2/4, DBL, Triple, 3 RBIs, BB,

Carter Rockhold: 2/4, DBL, SB

J.T Roses: 1/3, 2 BB, SB, RBI

Matt Dixon: 2/5, SB

Softball

Thursday, April 14

Pea Ridge @ Gravette

Pea Ridge 1/ Gravette 11

Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 1 Run scored

Dallice White: 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit

Lillian Murray: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete games allowing 0 walks on 17 hits, striking out 4.

Friday, April 15

Pea Ridge @ Elkins

Pea Ridge 12 /Elkins 0

Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Dallice White: 1 hit, 1 walk 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin: 3 hits, 1 run scored, 3 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 3 hits, 1 run scored

Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 run scored

Alissa Russell: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 3 hits, while striking out 10.

Tuesday, April 19

Pea Ridge @ Farmington

Pea Ridge 4/ Farmington 8

Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 HBP

Dallice White: 2 hits

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 2 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, allowing 11 hits.

Thursday, April 21

Pea Ridge vs. Booneville

Pea Ridge 1/Booneville 6

Dallice White: 1 hit

Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 9 hits, striking out 7

Friday, April 22

Pea Ridge @ Berryville

Pea Ridge 15 / Berryville 0

Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Dallice White: 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 3 hits, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Lillian Murray: 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game no hitter.

