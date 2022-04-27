Baseball and softball roundup

Baseball
Tuesday, April 12
Pea Ridge @ Shiloh
Pea Ridge 0/ Shiloh 9
Logan Stewart: 2/3
Friday, April 15
Pea Ridge @ Farmington
Pea Ridge 6/Farmington 13
Logan Stewart: 1/3, HR, HP
Nate Delosantos: 3/4, RBI, BB
Ryan Law: 1/4, DBL, 2 RBI
Monday, April 18
East Newton @ Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 10/East Newton 4
J.T Roses: 2/5, Run, 2 Hits, DBL, 2 RBI,
Johnny Lyons: 1/2, Run, RBI, SAC, BB
Ryan Law: 1/2, Run, RBI, 2 BB
Winning Pitcher: Ryan Law, 2 Runs, 3 Hits, 3 Ks
Tuesday, April 19
Pea Ridge @ Berryville
Pea Ridge 10/Berryville 3
Logan Stewart: 3/4, Triple, Run, 2 RBI
Johnny Lyons: 3/4, 2 Runs, RBI
Nate Delossantos: 1/4, Triple, Run
Winning Pitcher: Matt Dixon: Complete Game, 3 Rs, 7 Ks, 3 Hits
Friday, April 22
Pea Ridge vs. NWA Hornets in
Arvest Naturals Stadium
Pea Ridge 6/NWA Hornets 7
Logan Stewart: 2/4, DBL, Triple, 3 RBIs, BB,
Carter Rockhold: 2/4, DBL, SB
J.T Roses: 1/3, 2 BB, SB, RBI
Matt Dixon: 2/5, SB
Softball
Thursday, April 14
Pea Ridge @ Gravette
Pea Ridge 1/ Gravette 11
Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 1 Run scored
Dallice White: 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit
Lillian Murray: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete games allowing 0 walks on 17 hits, striking out 4.
Friday, April 15
Pea Ridge @ Elkins
Pea Ridge 12 /Elkins 0
Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Dallice White: 1 hit, 1 walk 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Emory Bowlin: 3 hits, 1 run scored, 3 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 3 hits, 1 run scored
Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 run scored
Alissa Russell: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 3 hits, while striking out 10.
Tuesday, April 19
Pea Ridge @ Farmington
Pea Ridge 4/ Farmington 8
Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 HBP
Dallice White: 2 hits
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, allowing 11 hits.
Thursday, April 21
Pea Ridge vs. Booneville
Pea Ridge 1/Booneville 6
Dallice White: 1 hit
Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 9 hits, striking out 7
Friday, April 22
Pea Ridge @ Berryville
Pea Ridge 15 / Berryville 0
Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Dallice White: 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 3 hits, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Lillian Murray: 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game no hitter.