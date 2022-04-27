Area events

Talk highlights Beaver Lake

A free program about Beaver Lake geared toward new residents and people who want to learn more about the lake will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in the outdoor education pavilion.

Alan Bland, retired Army Corps of Engineers park ranger at Beaver Lake, will discuss the history and purpose of the reservoir. He'll explain how Beaver Lake operates in conjunction with other corps reservoirs along the White River and its tributaries.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about recreation opportunities at Beaver Lake such as kayaking, fishing and exploring.

For details call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be given by Kerry Jones, a National Park Service interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park, who will tell the stories of "Eight Common Soldiers At the Battle of Pea Ridge."

The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in the history of the Civil War. There is no admission, but donations are welcomed.

Information: Email [email protected]

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Laura Brewer, with Peel Mansion, will speak about native plants.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas, announces they will be observing Astronomy Week May 7-14. During the week, there will be activities scheduled around the area, with solar viewing at Siloam Springs Farmers Market and George Washington Carver National Monument and a Moon Watch at Hobbs State Park.

Astronomy Day will also be celebrated at the club meeting May 10.

Information: President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.