Winter Guard attends competition

April 20, 2022 at 9:56 a.m.

Photograph courtesy of Ginger Larsen

The Pea Ridge High School Band Winter Ruard participated in Mid Continent Color Guard Association Championships in Ozark, Mo., and placed seventh in their class. They are under the direction of Sara Beth Eubanks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery is https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Photograph courtesy of Ginger Larsen

Photograph courtesy of Ginger Larsen

Seniors with the Pea Ridge High School Band Winter Guard are Camilla Pighetti, Noah Olson and Vanessa Latham. The Winter Guard participated in Mid Continent Color Guard Association Championships in Ozark, Mo., and placed seventh in their class. They are under the direction of Sara Beth Eubanks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery is https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

From Staff Reports

Print Headline: Winter Guard attends competition

