Student expelled

A ninth-grade female student was expelled after a closed-door expulsion hearing held Friday afternoon of the Pea Ridge School Board. The vote was unanimous.

The expulsion was approved as a suspended expulsion for the 2021-2022 school year.

School superintendent Keith Martin said the "suspended expulsion"allows "academic and counseling services will be provided."

Board president Jeff Neil said to the student: "Please, please take this, use this semester... to come back to us. Please!"

School Board member Sandy Button asked Martin if the services being offered were explained to the student's guardians.

"I just want to be sure they understand we're going to do everything we can to help them," Button said.

All five board members were in attendance as were superintendent Keith Martin, junior high school principal Beth Stein, teacher Heath Neal and Dana Tabor.