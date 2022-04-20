Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 16

Thursday, April 20, 1972

Area residents wishing to register to vote may do so at the Pea Ridge City Hall beginning this week and continuing until May 9. Miss Zelda Chiles will be on hand to handle the voter registration.

Ron Crabb of Garfield, the director of Northwest Arkansas Archaeological Society survey work at Kitchen Cave here told the GRAPHIC this week that the surface collection of the cave has been completed and that a two-foot square test pit has been started.

In a snappy 40-minute session Thursday night, the Pea Ridge City Council held its monthly meeting. Upon a motion by alderman Daryle Greene, the council voted to make an extra payment on the city's new fire truck.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 16

Wednesday, April 21, 1982

Pea Ridge City Council established a checking account at the Bank of Pea Ridge to handle the sewer construction funds, rezoned property, approved street lights for a subdivision, discussed cleaning up some properties, approved an increase in trash pickup fees and heard a question about a right-of-way on a street in the Crabtree subdivision.

The Gateway town council moved to build an addition to the newly purchased City Hall and discussed traffic hazards in its meeting April 13. The decision to add on a 12- by 12-feet room to City Hall came during a discussion of plans to rent the house on the same property.

Shirley Ruddick had been barbecuing hamburger on an outdoor fire and her son, Clifton, 10, was swinging nearby. Shirley took the hamburgers inside and heard her son screaming. A black bear was trying to get under the fence.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 16

Thursday, April 23, 1992

Northeast Benton County residents may register to vote this Friday and Saturday without having to drive to Bentonville. A deputy registrar will be in Pea Ridge Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The 1992 Pea Ridge Lions Club Mule Jump will be Saturday, Oct. 3, said Lions Club president elect Larry Widdifield.

Pea Ridge Mayor Mary Rogers read to the City Council last Thursday a letter form the Health Department giving approval of plans for a new water tower.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 16

Wednesday, April 17, 2002

Graduation requirements just got tougher for the Class of 2005 at Pea Ridge High School as the School Board approved requiring four credits of math, science and social studies in addition to the four credits of English already required.

Two-Ton engineers explained the financial problems with the transmission line to Garfield City Council. The line, planned to extend through Garfield, Lost Bridge and Gateway, may cost $545,000 over budget.

A professional long-range vision for the future of Pea Ridge is worth paying for, the long range planning group decided. The $4,000 to $5,000 is the cost for the University of Arkansas Community Design Center project.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 16

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

One of the first things Karen Shelton had to consider as she considered her future was affordability. Scholarships helped her.

Pea Ridge School Board members plan to fill the remainder of an unexpired term at a special meeting Tuesday, April 24. The seat was vacated when Rick Webb turned in a letter of resignation April 11.

Many parents drove away from Saturday morning's session with a new child safety restraint set. The event was sponsored by Benton County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Pea Ridge Police.