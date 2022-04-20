Rain inundates Ark. Hwy. 94

Nearly 3 inches of rain in 24 hours caused flooding in and around Pea Ridge Wednesday, April 13. Street Department crews, as well as crews from the county and state, were kept busy closing and clearing roadways. Pea Ridge Street workers pushed water and gravel off Arkansas Highway 94 and dug a ditch to route the water off the road to clear the road for drivers until the state Highway Department workers arrived.

Print Headline: Rain inundates Arkansas Highway 94

