Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Quiz Bowl students are champs

by Annette Beard | April 20, 2022 at 9:51 a.m.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of the Quiz Bowl were presented to the School Board Monday, April 11, by Jr. High School principal Beth Stein, who said the team (a "competitive trivia competition") won first state in the state competition. Quiz Bowl team members are Preston Wheeless, Daniel Darnell and Tait Allen, ninth-grade; Jace Dye, Halen Wallace, Boston Powell, Mason Gartrell, Hunter Billings, Andy Roberts and Ashlyn Shults, eighth grade; and Hunter Rowlee and Noah Darnell. Sponsors are Caroline Althage and Patrick Brown.

From Staff Reports

Print Headline: Quiz Bowl students are champs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Last US stockpile of deadly VX agent destroyed in Kentucky
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
by The Associated Press
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
by The Associated Press
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
ADVERTISEMENT