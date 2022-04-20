Quiz Bowl students are champs

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of the Quiz Bowl were presented to the School Board Monday, April 11, by Jr. High School principal Beth Stein, who said the team (a "competitive trivia competition") won first state in the state competition. Quiz Bowl team members are Preston Wheeless, Daniel Darnell and Tait Allen, ninth-grade; Jace Dye, Halen Wallace, Boston Powell, Mason Gartrell, Hunter Billings, Andy Roberts and Ashlyn Shults, eighth grade; and Hunter Rowlee and Noah Darnell. Sponsors are Caroline Althage and Patrick Brown.

From Staff Reports