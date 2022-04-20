Primary School honors presented

Teachers and students at Pea Ridge Primary School were honored at a special program Friday, April 1.

Principal Darah Bennett presented flowers to three teachers -- Lona Taylor, Dena Hamilton and Bonnie Minardi.

Bennett said Taylor works hard every day. "Her bright smile is contagious, and she is simply a joy to be around. She worked tirelessly to put on TWO amazing performances that brought pride not only to our students but to our entire community. Her positive attitude is refreshing especially during a hectic or stressful day."

She said Ms. Hamilton is "always thinking of ways to better our students' learning and thinking of fun ways that our students can learn. She truly loves working in the library and is a huge asset to Pea Ridge Primary School. She also fills in whenever there is a need. Dena is patient and understanding and serves her students well. She has a passion for reading and books, and I love to watch how she inspires this younger generation to love reading as well!"

Ms. Minardi has a big heart, Bennett said "and always helps where there is a need and she has a smile on her face. She is always ready to help where needed with a smile and positive attitude. She willing to change direction at a moment's notice and doesn't really mind what task she is doing as long as she is being helpful."

First- and second-grade students were recognized with certificates for their good work.

Second-grade students were honored recently in a program at Pea Ridge Primary School.

