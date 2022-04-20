Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Schools Menus

April 20, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, pinto beans, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 26

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 27

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickles, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Last US stockpile of deadly VX agent destroyed in Kentucky
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
by The Associated Press
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
by The Associated Press
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
ADVERTISEMENT