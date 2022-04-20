Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 25
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, pinto beans, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 26
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 27
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickles, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75