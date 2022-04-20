Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, April 2

4:50 p.m. Police were dispatched to Weston Street in reference to a dog running out and trying to bite a person. As a result of the investigation, police cited April Olguin, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with dog at large.

Sunday, April 3

9:33 a.m. Police received a female husky at Pea Ridge Vet Clinic from a resident who had picked up the dog on Weston Street. On April 4, the owner, Thomas Winters, 30, Pea Ridge, claimed his dog and was cited in connection with animal at large. Winters was also served a warrant from Centerton.

Monday, April 4

8:16 a.m. Police were dispatched to Pea Ridge Vet Clinic for a stray dog that was picked up and dropped off there. At 9:02 a.m., the owner claimed the dog. Haliegh Bates, 22, Pea Ridge, was cited for animal at large.

Wednesday, April 6

2:19 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to a theft. The manager told police a couple was observed checking out of the store and not scanning or paying for all the items in the cart. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Ling Yang, 46, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft of property and issued a criminal trespass warning prohibiting Yang and Qiu Hua, 47, Pea Ridge, from returning to the Neighborhood Market.

Saturday, April 9

3:52 p.m. Pea Ridge Police were asked to assist Little Flock Police with a possibly intoxicated subject who did not speak English. A Pea Ridge officer who is bi-lingual and fluent in Spanish responded the the call. As a result of the investigation, Walter Beltran Sosa, 23, Rogers, was arrested by Little Flock Police.

Monday, April 11

1:55 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Park Circle for two stray dogs. The dog was taken to the pea Ridge Vet Clinic. It was claimed later that day and the owner, James Curry Johnson, 43, Pea Ridge, was cited for dog at large.

6:05 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a vehicle being backed into the fence, ripping it down and leaving the scene. As a result of the investigation, police cited Duane Allan Rodebaugh, 44, Pea Ridge, in reference to leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Tuesday, April 12

3:36 p.m. Police were advised by an employee of the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic of a stray dog that had been picked up on John W. Montgomery Circle. At 4:51 p.m. police were advised the owner was there to claim the dog. The dog's owner, Deborah Luckey, 42, Pea Ridge, was cited for dog at large.

2:37 p.m. While at Pea Ridge District Court, police arrested Jordan Vierra, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with contempt of court per the judge's order. He was taken to the Benton County Jail.

Sunday, April 17

12:53 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Gene Ross Bateman, 40, of Rogers, in connection with possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); second-degree domestic battering; first-degree terroristic threatening and three warrants out of Benton County, Conway Police and Bentonville Police in connection with failure to appear.