Obituaries for the April 20, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

April 20, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

Dennis Wayne Adams

Dennis Wayne Adams, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died April 14, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born May 25, 1955, in Chillicothe, Mo., to Luther Eugene Adams and Berneta May Dewey Adams.

He loved people, never met a stranger and was always willing to help someone in need. Some things that he truly enjoyed were cars, motorcycles, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was also a jack of all trades and could repair almost anything. A good part of his working career, Dennis was a local truck driver for Wal-Mart and in more recent years he started a lawn care and landscaping business with his son, Daniel.

He was a member of Cross Church in Rogers and was loved by his church family.

Survivors are his wife Margie; three children, Daphne Adams, Chasity Turner and Daniel Adams; step-children, Shea Uhrig (Chad) and Jacob Brothers (Maria); brother, Duane Adams (Lisa); sister, Cindy Hicks (John); and his mother Berneta May Brown; grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a large extended family, many friends and wonderful neighbors.

A celebration of life is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lynne Turner Downing

Lynne Turner Downing, 79, of, Bentonville, Ark., died April 12, 2022. She was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Tulsa, Okla., to Ernest "Pete" Lynne Turner and Evalee Reynolds Turner.

She lived in Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama before moving to Arkansas. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, sewing, crafts and was very involved with her family's genealogy (vice-president of the Three Forks Genealogy Society in Wagoner, Okla.). She visited Israel and the Holy Land in 1992 and was a member of the Episcopal Church where she was the treasurer, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are three children, Scott Turner of Pea Ridge, Shane Downing and wife Susan of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Kenissa Brandenburg and husband Verlon of Wagner, Okla.; step-children, Ken Downing, Jr. and wife Denise of Ochelhea, Okla., and Jim Downing of Frederick, Maryland; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, foster childen and extended family.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m.. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Print Headline: Obituaries

