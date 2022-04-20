Sign in
‘No’ to hammer-head

by Annette Beard | April 20, 2022 at 9:59 a.m.

Several projects were presented to city officials and planners at a recent tech review.

No official action is taken at a tech review, but plans and comments from engineers are reviewed as city officials and developers attempt to hone the plans to fit the city's regulations.

Jason Ingalls who presented Burnett quadplexes was told by planners they did not like the "hammerhead" drive he had designed in the project. City Street Department Nathan See said the cit's code requires a radius for ends of streets.

When Ingalls asked about a variance, city attorney Shane Perry said that granting variences without a justification dilutes the city's regulations.

"If we allow the variances to eat the rules, we have no rules," Perry said.

The developer agreed to reconsider the design and bring it back later.

