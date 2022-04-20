New positions created; school staff hired

School employee contracts were renewed, resignations were accepted with regret and new employees were hired by the Pea Ridge School Board Monday, April 11.

"Last month, you agreed for certified new staff positions," superintendent Keith Martin reminded board members. "This month, we are asking for additional maintenance as we've grown by 150,000 square feet of building plus 45 acres. We need additional personnel."

The total anticipated cost for the additional staff is $101,916.06 including benefits, Martin said.

Contracts were renewed for teachers at the Primary, Intermediate, Middle, Junior High and High School as were contracts for personnel in Student Services, maintenance/transportation, food service, administration building and technology.

New positions include two kindergarten teachers, a first grade teacher, a junior high science teacher, a health care teacher, a social studies teacher/assistant football coach and a high school teacher.

Certified personnel hired includes Chelsea Fisher, Payton Wright and Jamie Bell at the Primary School; Ozy Murphy and C. Kennard at the High School; Layna Baysinger at the Jr. High School; and DaMayla Cowan, Jr. and Sr. High.

Classified personnel hired were Amanda Horton, evening custodian; and Crystal Green and Bob Mires, bus drivers.

Resignations accepted were from Alex Wells, kindergarten teacher; Kari Casias, Middle School science/social studies teacher; Abby Crook and Kaylie Savage, kindergarten teachers; Cathy Caudle, Jr. High counselor; Brenda Fuller, athletics secretary; Joshua Sij, Middle School ALE aide; Katelynn Woollard, paraprofessional at the Jr. High; and Carla Barrios, food service at the Jr. High.