Mildred Gosvener Herron just celebrated her 103 birthday with a party at the Freewill Baptist Church, Rogers. She was born April 13, 1919, in the Calbaugh Community near Hindsville Ark. She has six children, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. She still enjoy her garden and flowers. She has made 16 quilts this past year for the Children Shelter.