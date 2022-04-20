Easter egg hunt fun

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

First-grade students raced across the Blackhawk football field finding treat-filled Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15. Pea Ridge Primary School hosted two Easter egg hunts Friday -- one for the first grade and one for the kindergarten. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Lathan Rosales, 7, poses with his mother, Kayla Rosales, Friday morning after the Easter egg hunt. Lathan is the son of Kayla and Tyler Rosales.

Isabella Magnuson, 7, takes a minute to pose with her parents Cody and Stephanie Magnuson after the Easter egg hunt on the football field Friday, April 15.

First-grade students checked out the contents of their Easter eggs gathered Friday morning.

Mrs. Courtney Woodward, first-grade teacher, takes photographs of students and their parents after the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

First-grade students from Mrs. Courtney Woodward's class showed off their eggs gathered during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

First-grade students raced across the Blackhawk football field finding treat-filled Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

Second-grade students put plastic treat-filled eggs on the track and football field Friday morning for an Easter egg hunt for first-grade students.

Children found eggs all around the track and football field and on equipment on the field Friday morning.

First-grade students crossed the Blackhawk football field finding treat-filled Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

Primary School secretary Mrs. Sheri Trevathan took a picture of students with their Easter eggs.

A golden egg brought joy to this boy Friday morning.

Finding a golden egg was a delight for this little girl.

First-grader Amari Stamps, 7, gets and gives a hug from School Resource Officer Mindy Fowler after the Easter egg hunt Friday morning. Amari is the daughter of Lyndsay Stamps and Todd Cornwell.

First-grade students in Mrs. Courtney Woodward's class walked along the track preparing to line up on the side of the football field for the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

