Easter egg hunt fun

by Annette Beard | April 20, 2022 at 10:03 a.m.
First-grade students raced across the Blackhawk football field finding treat-filled Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lathan Rosales, 7, poses with his mother, Kayla Rosales, Friday morning after the Easter egg hunt. Lathan is the son of Kayla and Tyler Rosales.

Isabella Magnuson, 7, takes a minute to pose with her parents Cody and Stephanie Magnuson after the Easter egg hunt on the football field Friday, April 15.

First-grade students checked out the contents of their Easter eggs gathered Friday morning.

Mrs. Courtney Woodward, first-grade teacher, takes photographs of students and their parents after the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

First-grade students from Mrs. Courtney Woodward's class showed off their eggs gathered during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

First-grade students raced across the Blackhawk football field finding treat-filled Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

Second-grade students put plastic treat-filled eggs on the track and football field Friday morning for an Easter egg hunt for first-grade students.

Children found eggs all around the track and football field and on equipment on the field Friday morning.

First-grade students crossed the Blackhawk football field finding treat-filled Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

Primary School secretary Mrs. Sheri Trevathan took a picture of students with their Easter eggs.

A golden egg brought joy to this boy Friday morning.

Finding a golden egg was a delight for this little girl.

First-grader Amari Stamps, 7, gets and gives a hug from School Resource Officer Mindy Fowler after the Easter egg hunt Friday morning. Amari is the daughter of Lyndsay Stamps and Todd Cornwell.

First-grade students in Mrs. Courtney Woodward's class walked along the track preparing to line up on the side of the football field for the Easter egg hunt Friday, April 15.

