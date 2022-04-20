Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dump Cake Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

by Annette Beard | April 20, 2022 at 9:47 a.m.

Dump Cake

Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

This recipe is extremely easy and an ideal recipe for a novice cook.

1 can cherry pie filling

1 can crushed pineapple

1 box yellow cake mix

2 sticks butter or margarine

Mix together cherry pie filling and crushed pineapple and pour into a 9- by 13-inch cake pan. Crumble 1 box yellow cake mix on top. Cut two sticks butter into slices and dot on top of mixture.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until lightly brown.

Can serve topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Dump Cake Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Last US stockpile of deadly VX agent destroyed in Kentucky
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
by The Associated Press
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
by The Associated Press
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
ADVERTISEMENT