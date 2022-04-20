Dump Cake

Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

This recipe is extremely easy and an ideal recipe for a novice cook.

1 can cherry pie filling

1 can crushed pineapple

1 box yellow cake mix

2 sticks butter or margarine

Mix together cherry pie filling and crushed pineapple and pour into a 9- by 13-inch cake pan. Crumble 1 box yellow cake mix on top. Cut two sticks butter into slices and dot on top of mixture.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until lightly brown.

Can serve topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

