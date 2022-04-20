Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 12

Elijah Dale Anglin, 19, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Barbara L. Bateman, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Nathan Bland, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Brian William Brown, 42, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Nancy E. Cox, 30, pass of open container in vehicle, guilty

Daniel W. Davidson, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed finding entered

William Michael Duncan, 57, failure to register or transfer, nol prossed

Ariel N. Ervin, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

James Allen Gooing, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Robert Curtis Harding, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Chelsea A. Harless, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Christopher Allan Hause, 32, speeding, bond forfeit

Charlie Keith Holland, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Keith R. Jones, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed

Elauna Rose Knoefler, 19, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Deborah Hope Kosareff, 46, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Cierra Ann Law, 27, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Jacob T. Leftwich, 29, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Nathaniel Libey, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Kristi R. Lyons, 43, misuse of 911-false alarm, guilty

Weston Michael Marcoux, 22, speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Alejandro Meja-Deflin, 30, no drivers license or license expired, bond forfeit; littering from a vehicle, guilty

Theresa J. Metzler, 50, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit

Jacob L. Miller, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Harley Nunley, 18, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

David Alan Paine, 63, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Marion Theresa Pearson, 39, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Robert Joseph Perry, 32, speeding, bond forfeit

Raven S. Reed, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jade Nicole Rice, 28, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Steven A. Schodrowski, 50, shoplifting, guilty

Asley Scott, 26, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jeremy Wayne Smith, 25, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Erik Velez, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jordan L. Vierra, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kailey A. Wever, 37, failure to appear, guilty

Brian A. Willcut, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Dakota C. Wilson, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Misty Wing, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty