Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, April 12
Elijah Dale Anglin, 19, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Barbara L. Bateman, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Nathan Bland, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Brian William Brown, 42, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Nancy E. Cox, 30, pass of open container in vehicle, guilty
Daniel W. Davidson, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed finding entered
William Michael Duncan, 57, failure to register or transfer, nol prossed
Ariel N. Ervin, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
James Allen Gooing, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Robert Curtis Harding, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Chelsea A. Harless, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Christopher Allan Hause, 32, speeding, bond forfeit
Charlie Keith Holland, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Keith R. Jones, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed
Elauna Rose Knoefler, 19, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Deborah Hope Kosareff, 46, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Cierra Ann Law, 27, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Jacob T. Leftwich, 29, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Nathaniel Libey, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Kristi R. Lyons, 43, misuse of 911-false alarm, guilty
Weston Michael Marcoux, 22, speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Alejandro Meja-Deflin, 30, no drivers license or license expired, bond forfeit; littering from a vehicle, guilty
Theresa J. Metzler, 50, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit
Jacob L. Miller, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Harley Nunley, 18, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
David Alan Paine, 63, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Marion Theresa Pearson, 39, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Robert Joseph Perry, 32, speeding, bond forfeit
Raven S. Reed, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jade Nicole Rice, 28, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Steven A. Schodrowski, 50, shoplifting, guilty
Asley Scott, 26, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jeremy Wayne Smith, 25, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Erik Velez, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jordan L. Vierra, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kailey A. Wever, 37, failure to appear, guilty
Brian A. Willcut, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Dakota C. Wilson, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Misty Wing, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty