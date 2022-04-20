Community events

Chicken in the Ditch

A Chicken in the Ditch fundraiser (using the McKinney sauce) for the Pea Ridge Band is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, in the ditch in front of the Junior High School on the corner of Weston Street and Weset Pickens Road. The sale will last until all chicken is sold. The price is $5 for a half of a chicken.

Pulled Pork Dinner and Pie Auction

A Pulled Pork Dinner and Pie Auction, the Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association's fundraiser for the PRHS graduates scholarships, is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the cafeteria at the Pea Ridge Middle School. All are welcome.

Electronics recycling

An electronics recycling, hosted by the Pea Ridge Church of Christ and eSCO Processing and Recycling, will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Pea Ridge Church of Christ, 922 N. Curtis Ave. For information, call 417-860-6380.