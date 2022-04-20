Thursday, April 21

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tree give-away, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St., one tree per residence.

Friday, April 22

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tree give-away, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St., one tree per residence.

10 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, April 23

10 a.m. Chicken in the Ditch fundraiser for Pea Ridge Band, corner of Weston Street and West Pickens Road; $5 for half a chicken, McKinney sauce flavored.

5-7 p.m. Pulled pork dinner and pie auction, Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association, Middle School cafeteria, fundraiser for PRHS scholarships

Thursday, April 28

5 p.m. Book Club, "The Luminaries" by Eleanor Catton, potluck, bring dish inspired by book being read, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, April 30

10 am.-3 p.m. Electronics Recycling, Pea Ridge Church of Christ, 922 N. Curtis Ave., sponsored by the church and eSCO Processing and Recycling; all 417-860-6380 for more information.

Editor's note: For publication in the newspaper, send your community calendar events to [email protected] or to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge AR 72751.