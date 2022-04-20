Benton County Jail

Monday, April 11

7:37 p.m. Brandon Simon, 30, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, failure to stop or yield; inattention; careless and prohibited driving; failure to register motor vehicle; violation of omnibus DWI Act, second offense; tampering with physical evidence; operation of vehicle without license plates/expired

Thursday, April 14

9:26 a.m. Robert Allen Carns, 57, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, revocation or probation/parole

4:49 p.m. Shawn Dean McCann, 49, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance (PCS); two counts possession of drug paraphernalia PDP M

5:11 p.m. Maria Moore, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving four days

Friday, April 15

12:32 p.m. April Morgan, 31, by Pea Ridge Police, six failure to appear

Sunday, April 17

3:26 a.m. Gene Ross Bateman, 40, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, second-degree domestic battering; first-degree terroristic threatening; tampering with physical evidence; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); three failure to appear