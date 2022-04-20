Sign in
Advanced Choir earns excellence!

April 20, 2022 at 9:52 a.m.

Photograph courtesy of Ginger Larsen

The Pea Ridge High School Advanced choir received excellent ratings at their participation in the State Choral Performance Assessment in Bryant, Ark. Choir director is Sara Beth Eubanks.

From Staff Reports

