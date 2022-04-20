Photograph courtesy of Ginger Larsen
The Pea Ridge High School Advanced choir received excellent ratings at their participation in the State Choral Performance Assessment in Bryant, Ark. Choir director is Sara Beth Eubanks.
From Staff Reports
Print Headline: Advanced Choir earns excellence!