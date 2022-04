The city of Pea Ridge is hving a spring tree give away from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22.

The program is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton.

One tree per household with proof of residence (utility bill, driver's license, etc.) will be available.

The event will be at City Hall, 975 Weston St. Several species will be available and are subject to change.