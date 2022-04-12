RELIGION: ‘Behold, the Lamb of God’

The next day John saw Jesus coming unto him, and said, "Behold, the Lamb of God, who taketh away the sin of the world! This is He of whom I said, 'After me cometh a Man who is preferred before me, for He was before me.' And I knew Him not; but that He should be made manifest to Israel, therefore have I come baptizing with water." And John bore record, saying, "I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and It abode upon Him. And I knew Him not. But He that sent me to baptize with water, the same said unto me, 'Upon whom thou shalt see the Spirit descending and remaining on Him, the same is He that baptizeth with the Holy Ghost.' And I saw and bore record that this is the Son of God." John 1:29-34

What was the testimony of John the Baptist? He testified that Jesus is that Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!

How did John know? God, who told John to baptize with water and thus prepare God's people for the coming of their Messiah and Savior, also told John that the one upon whom he saw the Spirit of God descend and remain was the promised Messiah and Savior, the very Son of God! He is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit. He would be God's sacrificial Lamb and, by His innocent sufferings and death on the cross, make atonement for the sins of the whole world (cf. 1 Pet. 1:18-21; 1 John 2:1-2).

So what did John do when he saw the fulfillment of God's words (cf. Matt. 3:13-17)? Did he keep it to himself? Did he try to keep his own followers? No, John directed them to Jesus. When he saw Jesus coming toward him, he said, "Behold, the Lamb of God, who taketh away the sin of the world!" John also testified of Jesus, "And I saw and bore record that this is the Son of God."

Has God, through His Word, revealed to you that Jesus is the Son of God in human flesh? That Jesus is the promised Messiah and Savior? That Jesus has paid in full and made atonement for the sins of all by His innocent sufferings and death upon the cross and is risen again? Do you trust in Him for God's mercy and forgiveness and look to Him for everlasting life?

And, do you keep this to yourself? Do you talk of this truth only within the confines of your church? Or do you say, as John the Baptist did, "Behold, the Lamb of God, who taketh away the sin of the world!"? Are you willing to point people to the crucified and risen Christ Jesus and tell them that He is God's perfect sacrifice for sin and that through faith in Him there is forgiveness and life?

O gracious Holy Spirit, we thank You for revealing to us that Jesus is the Messiah and our Savior. Embolden us to bear witness of Him to others that they too may see Jesus for who He is and believe. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the 21st Century King James Version (KJ21) Copyright © 1994 by Deuel Enterprises, Inc. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings may be freely read at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]