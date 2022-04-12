Recycling for electronics offered

An electronics recycling event is being hosted by the Pea Ridge Church of Christ and eSCO Processing and Recycling from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Pea Ridge Church of Christ.

"If you're like most folks you have a pile of 'junk' electronics you need to deal with. If it's electronic, working or not, we'll recycle it," a church official said.

Accepted materials include TVs, Computers, laptops, mobile devices, bluray/DVD players, stereos/speakers, cameras, household appliances, bulbs and batteries.

Materials that may contain refrigerant/coolant or combustible fluids (such as lawnmowers or refrigerators) can not be accepted.

Cost: Old tube TVs/monitors $15, fluorescent/incandescent bulbs $1 everything else FREE drop off.

For more information, call 417-860-6380. The Church of Christ is located at 922 N. Curtis ave.

Visit www.escorecycling.com for a list of regularly accepted materials.