Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 15

Thursday, April 13, 1972

House numbers have recently been issued to Pea Ridge residents. The city of Pea Ridge mailed cards to all residents starting their house numbers about three weeks ago. The work on this project was done by Ralph Miller, a Pea Ridge resident, who, after hearing the project discussed several times, volunteered to do the job. The beginning point for the map takes place at the intersection of Lee Town Road and Curtis Avenue.

Members of Company D, 2nd Arkansas Mounted Rifles of Pea Ridge, joined by two members of Company L, 3rd Arkansas of Springdale, Sunday commemorate the surrender of the Arm of Northern Virginia in a ceremony that took place by the Texas monument in the center of Pea Ridge's business district.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 15

Wednesday, April 14, 1982

Problems with the town's water system occupied the members of the Garfield Town Council Friday. Alderman Allen Carter asked the city recorder/clerk for a report on the amount spent on the system.

Despite complaints by affected landowners, Carroll Electric Cooperative plans to begin clearing right-of-way within two weeks for 6.8 miles of 69 kilovolt lines, according to manager Bob Weathers of the Berryville Office.

Stuart Shrader, 23, Pea Ridge, and Bobby Clark, 22, Garfield, were back at The TIMES a year and a day after their last appearance to show off a big turkey they shot in the woods in Benton County. Last year, they got two.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 15

Thursday, April 16, 1992

Pea Ridge's latest police chief said he resigned last week to avoid being fired. Sam Parker, who was hired last fall as the sixth Pea Ridge police chief in six years, said: "I was forced to resign, no doubt about it."

Construction began on a six-unit office building just off Arkansas Highway 72 West in Pea Ridge. Developers are Frank and Norma Farrer.

City of Pea Ridge workers will pick up bagged yard residue and old appliances from curbside on April 27 and 28, said alderman Nancy Mendenhall, who said the collection will be paid for with existing tax revenue.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 15

Wednesday, April 10, 2002

Pea Ridge schools are in the market for a new high school band director after accepting the resignation of Ron Williams at a special meeting Thursday.

Because of the death of Lily Jo Norvell, wife of superintendent of schools Roy Norvell, the Pea Ridge School Board meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, April 8, was postponed until Monday, April 15.

Updates on city projects will predominate the Pea Ridge City Council meeting Tuesday, April 16. The council will hear reports on the Water /Sewer Department projects, Park Commission/Mule Jump progress and a city sidewalks project.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 15

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Inspiring students to do their best -- leadership skills he learned as a coach and teacher -- are the forte that will help Jon Paul Laffoon in his role as the new principal of Pea Ridge High School. Laffoon, 36, was hired Monday by the Pea Ridge School Board to fill the vacancy created when principal Rick Neal was named superintendent of schools.

Saving nearly $1 million dollars through refinancing, the Pea Ridge School Board took advantage of low interest rates and sold bonds at the recommendation of Dan Lovelady and Buster Beardsley with Crews and Associates Finance.

Unique, outstanding -- that's what educators have to say about the Advanced Placement science teacher at Pea Ridge High School -- David Wentz. Wentz was selected as the All American Science Teacher of the Year by the National Math and Science Initiative.