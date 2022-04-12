Questions raised on cost of care

Concerns about the cost of treatment from the emergency medical personnel at the Fire/EMS Department are to be discussed at the regular City Council meeting Tuesday, April 19.

Local businessman Jerry Fitzner is listed on the agenda to talk about Ord. 451 and the charges for the ambulance service. According to Mayor Jackie Crabtree Fitzner expressed concern about the high cost of care for when the ambulance was not dispatched. Crabtree said the patient had been transported to the station and received care on site and was not transported.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 758 – Rezone A-1 to R-1, Golf Course, L. Staten

• Ord. 759 – Rezone A-1 to R-1, Golf Course, L. Staten

• Ord. 760 – Rezone A-1 to R-1, Golf Course, L. Staten

• Ord. 761 – Rezone R-1 to C2, 1997 W. Pickens Rd., M. Taylor

• Ord. 762 – Final Plat – The Greens at Sugar Creek – Homes by Roth

• Police Chief Lynn Hahn to discuss upfit of new vehicles.

City officials are also expected to discuss possibilities for redistricting plans for City Council wards.

The public meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the council room at City Hall.