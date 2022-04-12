Plant design receives award

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Arkansas (ACEC/A) recently awarded the Pea Ridge Wastewater Treatment Plant engineers and officials for its engineering design, according to superintendent Ken Hayes, who said the honorary water and wastewater award is essentially a second-place award. "It's for the engineering and designing and building of the plant," Hayes said. Shown presenting and accepting the award are Daniel Barnes, president of the Fayetteville office of McClelland Consulting Engineers; Adam Triche, project manager; Nick Batker, senior project manager; Jack Wagner, Pea Ridge wastewater supervisor; and Ken Hayes, superintendent of the Pea Ridge Water Utilities Department.