Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 18
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 19
Breakfast: Bacon, egg & cheese bagel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, corn on cob, strawberry cups or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 20
Breakfast: Banana muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Whole-grain waffle, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili w/ beans, crackers & cheese spinach salad, broccoli w/ ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk
Friday, April 22
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75