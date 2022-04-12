Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, March 11

12:55 p.m. A police officer driving north on Carr Street was flagged down by a female who was walking along the road. The resident of McCulloch Street told police she wanted to reported a theft saying a man had stolen her cell phone.

Friday, March 13

5:36 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on King Lane in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cherie Anne Barker, 30, Springdale, in connection with a felony warrant for failure to appear from Washington County and resisting arrest.

Thursday, March 17

6:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Weston Michael Marcous, 22, Fairview, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit.

Friday, March 18

11:24 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jacob Michael Fisher, 36, Pineville, Mo., in connection with third DWI; driving on a suspended driver's license; no insurance; driving left of center; refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Saturday, March 19

1:38 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Asley Scott, 26, Springdale, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; owner failure to register vehicle.

9:10 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a report of a reckless driver, police arrested Carla Jean Barrios, 60, Pea Ridge, in connection with Driving While Intoxicated; refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center.

Monday, March 21

10:02 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Richards Street in reference to a report of harassment. As a result of the investigation, police presented an affidavit of probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Brian Fino, 48, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of a no contact order.

Wednesday, March 23

11 a.m. Police received several debit cards from the manager of Walmart Neighborhood Market who said the six cards were found as lost property.

Wednesday, March 30

7:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Blair Circle in reference to a property theft involving a box delivered to her house that had a hole in it and a ring missing.

Thursday, March 31

2:49 a.m. Police were dispatched to the White Oak Station in reference to a welfare check on a male who appeared to be intoxicated. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Mikale David Cross, 23, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Friday, April 1

7:16 a.m. Police received a report of a reckless driver on Weston Street heading north from Slack Street. As a result of the investigation, police performed a traffic stop, and arrested Tessa Anne Reyna, 41, Bentonville, in connection with DWI - drugs; city ordinance imprudent driving.