Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Jr High Blackhawk Relays 2022

April 12, 2022 at 2:34 p.m.

PR Jr. High Blackhawk Relays 2022

April 5, 2022

PR High School Track

Pea Ridge, Ark.

Women - Team Rankings - 17 Events Scored

1) Lincoln Middle School^114.50

2) PR Jr. High (Black)^79

3) Shiloh Christian School^77.75

4) St. Vincent De Paul Middle^61

5) Siloam Springs Schools^57

6) St. Joseph Catholic School^51.75

7) Providence Classical Chris^49.75

8) Gentry High School^42.50

9) Gravette High School^38

10) Farmington Jr. High^25

11) Haas Hall Academy^22

12) West Fork Middle School^18

13) PR Jr. High (Red)^9

14) Prairie Grove High School^8

15) PR Jr. High (White)^5

16) Decatur High School/Jr.H^4.75

Men - Team Rankings - 17 Events Scored

1) Siloam Springs Schools^121

2) Lincoln Middle School^76

3) Gravette High School^73.50

4) Elkins Junior High^66.50

5) Shiloh Christian School^60

6) PR Jr. High (Black)^58.50

7) PR Jr. High (Red)^49

8) West Fork Middle School^33.50

9) Farmington Jr. High^28

10) Providence Classical Chri^26

11) Gentry High School^21

12) Washington Jr.H^20

13) Decatur High School/JrH^14

14) Prairie Grove High School^13

15) St. Vincent De Paul Middle^3

Girls

100-meter dash

6^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^14.01^3

13^Price, Anna^PR Black^14.38

21^Perrin, Haven^PR Black^14.74

33^Clark, Bridget^PR Red^15.42

53^Perez, Leslie^PR White^17.96

54^Ashford, Abbi^PR Red^17.99

55^Jackson, Samantha^PR White^18.35

58^Lubess, Lillian^PR Red^18.79

59^Barber, Emma^PR White^20.13

60^Everett, Savannah^PR White^21.22

200-meter dash

11^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^30.65

19^Hardy, Brylee^PR Black^31.25

22^Delossantos, Taylor^PR Red^ 31.78

38^Miller, Breanna^PR Red^34.53

43^Coleman, Caryson^PR White^35.93

48^Jacobson, Chaselynn^PR Red^36.95

52^Everett, Savannah^PR White^41.11

54^Barber, Emma^PR White^43.59

55^Ayres, Lacey^PR White^43.76

400-meter dash

11^Konkler, Hope^PR Black^1:10.56

12^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^1:11.34

18^Hinojosa, Zoey^PR Black ^1:12.52

23^Henson, Ashlyn^PR Red^ 1:14.39

46^Rogers, Abigal^PR White^1:22.58

54^Grant, Devri^PR White^1:27.03

56^Schmidt, Ana^PR Red^1:30.96

58^Motes, Kelsey^PR White^1:34.96

800-meter run

10^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^2:49.29

18^Fox, Kennedy^PR Black^3:02.40

22^Coles, Lillie^PR White^3:07.92

29^Sexton, Tia^PR Red^ 3:20.53

32^Ingram, Harley^PR Red^ 3:23.91

33^Nichols, Wrynlee^PR White^3:24.90

40^Kelly, Marlow^PR White^3:31.22

43^Franklin, Emma^PR Red^ 3:49.21

1,600-meter run

4^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^6:01.81^5

11^Fox, Kennedy^PR Black^6:38.14

28^Scott, Emily^PR Black^7:09.00

33^Ingram, Harley^PR Red^7:22.07

35^Kelly, Marlow^PR White^7:45.09 1

100-meter hurdles

2^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^17.93^8

15^Hardy, Brylee^PR Black^20.56

16^Williams, Kennedy^PR Black^20.78

22^Coles, Lillie^PR White^21.43

24^Delossantos, Taylor^PR Red^21.62

34^Weston, Kenzie^PR White^23.23

35^Humphrey, Miley^PR Red^23.47

38^Woods, Nevaeh^PR Red^23.80

39^Winckett, Riley^PR White^23.86

300-meter hurdles

8^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^ 57.51^1

9 Clark, Ava^PR Black^ 58.53

21 Humphrey, Miley^PR Red^1:05.24

25 Perrin, Haven^PR Black^1:06.53

26 Weston, Kenzie^PR White^1:06.67

27 Woods, Nevaeh^PR Red^1:06.85

31 Winckett, Riley^PR White^1:08.76

34 Delossantos, Taylor^PR Red^1:16.14

4x100-meter relay

4^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^56.39^5

17^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^1:06.98

18^PR Jr. High White 'A'^1:08.53

4x200-meter relay

4^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^2:01.95^5

17^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^2:20.09

18^PR Jr. High White 'A'^2:32.47

4x400-meter relay

4^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^4:50.43^5

8^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^5:06.64^1

16^PR Jr. High White 'A'^5:31.38

4x800-meter relay

7^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^12:06.96^2

9^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A' ^12:51.03

10^PR Jr. High White 'A'^12:52.99

High Jump

4^Konkler, Hope^PR Black^4-06.00^4.50

16^Walker, Bailey 8 PR Black^4-02.00

Pole Vault

2^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^8-00.00^8

3^Clark, Bridget^PR Red ^7-00.00^6

4^Kougl, Kourtney^PR White^6-06.00^5

6^Scott, Emily^PR Black^6-00.00^2.50

10^Fox, Kennedy^PR Black^5-06.00

13^Lubess, Lillian^PR Red^5-06.00

Long Jump

2^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^15-02.00^8

4^Williams, Kennedy^PR Black^14-04.00^5

Triple Jump

1^Williams, Kennedy^PR Black^32-04.00^10

17^Clark, Ava^PR Black^27-09.00

18^Henson, Ashlyn^PR Red^27-07.00

19^Raines, Raelynn^PR Black^27-05.00

Shot Put

7^Taylor, Bailey^PR Red^29-08.50^2

9^White, Brooke^PR Black^29-06.00

14^Upton, Layla^PR Black^28-00.00

17^Cawthon, Arianna^PR Red^27-05.00

21^Ingalls, Hannah^PR White^26-05.00

25^Cline, Anniston^PR Black^25-06.00

32^Heard, Emilia^PR White^23-09.00

36^Key, Arianna^PR White^23-02.50

38^Braley, Alissa^PR Red^23-00.00

51^Shults, Ashlyn^PR White^x18-02.50

52^Thorpe, Patricia^PR White^x17-10.50

Discus Throw

3^White, Brooke^PR Black^79-04^6

8^Cline, Anniston^PR Black^66-11^1

24^Upton, Layla^PR Black^56-11

25^Taylor, Bailey^PR Red^56-06

26^Ingalls, Hannah^PR White^56-05

30^Braley, Alissa^PR Red^53-02

37^Hardy, Madelyn^PR White^50-10

42^Cawthon, Arianna^PR Red^48-03

45^Thorpe, Patricia^PR White^47-01

46^Heard, Emilia^PR White^x46-07

52^Key, Arianna^PR White^x42-08

53^Shults, Ashlyn^PR White^x42-05

Boys

100-meter dash

10^Escajeda, Evan^PR Red^12.78

12^Singh, Mason^PR Black^12.82

18^Turner, Jackson^PR Black^13.11

29^Rowlee, Ricky^PR Red ^13.79

31^Taylor, Aydin^PR Black^ 13.93

33^Wilkerson, Seth^PR Red^13.96

200-meter dash

3^Escajeda, Evan^PR Red^25.54^6

16^Singh, Mason^PR Black^27.01

24^Wheeless, Preston^PR Black ^28.15

30^Fletcher, Darrin^PR Red^28.81

31^Wilkerson, Seth^PR Red^28.86

32^Taylor, Aydin^PR Black^28.95

400-meter dash

1^Turner, Jackson^PR Black^59.08^10

3^Bounds, Trey^PR Black^59.60^6

11^Butler, Mason^PR Red^1:02.35

18^Taylor, Liem^PR Red^1:04.72

23^Geren, Harper^PR Red^1:05.41

32^King, Nathan^PR Black^1:09.15

800-meter run

8^Canada, Ayden^PR Black^2:34.53^1

9^Keith, Cade^PR Black^2:36.99

39^Powell, Boston^PR Red^3:14.36

42^Bowen, Sawyer^PR Black^3:21.08

44^Young, Gunner^PR Red^3:36.21

1,600-meter run

13^Wilkerson, Evan^PR Red^ 5:52.93

28^Smith, Camren^PR Red^6:12.94

36^Ora, Gavin^PR Black^7:08.73

37^Nichols, Chandon^PR Black^7:13.41

40^Vermilyea, Kyle^PR Red^7:30.13

41^Ryals, Jake^PR Black^ 7:32.46

110-meter hurdles

1^Tillman, Parker^PR Black ^18.90^10

4^Tucker, Logan^PR Red^19.31^5

14^Dodson, Wyatt^PR Black^24.45 21.05

30^Johnson, Carter^PR Red^24.08

34^Taylor, Kaleb^PR Black^26.29

35^LeRoux, Justin^PR Red^27.02

300-meter hurdles

5^Tillman, Parker^PR Black^48.36^4

10^Dodson, Wyatt^PR Black^50.76

25^Tucker, Logan^PR Red^58.44

28^Taylor, Kaleb^PR Black^1:01.86

29^LeRoux, Justin^PR Red^1:04.79

30^Johnson, Carter^PR Red^1:06.20

4x100-meter relay

8^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^51.76^1

^1) Wilkerson, Seth 2) Rowlee, Ricky

^3) Geren, Harper 4) Escajeda, Evan

9^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^52.09

^1) Wheeless, Preston 2) Singh, Mason

^3) Dancer, Chase 4) Turner, Jackson

4x200-meter relay

15^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^1:57.33

^1) Rowlee, Ricky 2) Fletcher, Darrin

^3) Salinas, Javier 4) Humphrey, JD

17^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A' ^1:58.58

^1) King, Nathan 2) Dancer, Chase

^3) Russell, Trenton 4) Guadarrama, Jervin

4x400-meter relay

3^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^4:09.92^6

^1) Bounds, Trey 2) Tillman, Parker

^3) Keith, Cade 4) Turner, Jackson

6^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^4:19.09^3

^1) Butler, Mason 2) Geren, Harper

^3) Humphrey, JD 4) Escajeda, Evan

4x800-meter relay

3^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^10:15.29^6

^1) Bounds, Trey 2) Canada, Ayden

^3) Dodson, Wyatt 4) Butler, Nixon

5^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^10:30.93^4

^1) Butler, Mason 2) Wilkerson, Evan

^3) Slocum, Colin 4) Taylor, Liem

High Jump

14^Canada, Ayden^PR Black^5-00.00

15^Taylor, Liem^PR Red^4-08.00

15^Dayberry, Emmitt^R Red^4-08.00

Pole Vault

1^Tucker, Logan^PR Red^11-00.00^10

2^Bounds, Trey^PR Black^10-06.00^8

5^Wilkerson, Sammy^PR Black^ 8-00.00^3

15^Baker, Eli^PR Red^6-06.00

15^Powell, Boston^PR Red^6-06.00

Long Jump

6^Singh, Mason^PR Black^17-11.00^2.50

12^Butler, Mason^PR Red^17-00.00

17^Geren, Harper^PR Red^16-05.50

Triple Jump

11^Dayberry, Emmitt^PR Red^33-05.00

13^Rowlee, Ricky^PR Red^33-01.00

17^Wilkerson, Seth^PR Red^31-10.00

Shot Put

1^Carney, Peyton^PR Red ^45-00.00^10

13^Kitterman, Peyton^PR Black^35-06.00

17^Piper, Taet^PR Black^34-03.50

34^Brouhard, CJ^PR Black^29-03.00

36^Darnell, Daniel^PR Red^28-06.50

40^Bott, Isaiah^PR Red^25-04.00

Discus Throw

1^Carney, Peyton^PR Red^129-00^10

7^Kitterman, Peyton^ PR Black^108-08^2

20^Allen, Tait^PR Red^87-04

22^Piper, Taet^PR Black^86-02

25^Kelley, Rees^PR Red^81-08

43^Dye, Jace^PR Black^63-04

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Jr High Blackhawk Relays 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT