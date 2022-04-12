Pea Ridge Jr High Blackhawk Relays 2022

PR Jr. High Blackhawk Relays 2022
April 5, 2022
PR High School Track
Pea Ridge, Ark.
Women - Team Rankings - 17 Events Scored
1) Lincoln Middle School^114.50
2) PR Jr. High (Black)^79
3) Shiloh Christian School^77.75
4) St. Vincent De Paul Middle^61
5) Siloam Springs Schools^57
6) St. Joseph Catholic School^51.75
7) Providence Classical Chris^49.75
8) Gentry High School^42.50
9) Gravette High School^38
10) Farmington Jr. High^25
11) Haas Hall Academy^22
12) West Fork Middle School^18
13) PR Jr. High (Red)^9
14) Prairie Grove High School^8
15) PR Jr. High (White)^5
16) Decatur High School/Jr.H^4.75
Men - Team Rankings - 17 Events Scored
1) Siloam Springs Schools^121
2) Lincoln Middle School^76
3) Gravette High School^73.50
4) Elkins Junior High^66.50
5) Shiloh Christian School^60
6) PR Jr. High (Black)^58.50
7) PR Jr. High (Red)^49
8) West Fork Middle School^33.50
9) Farmington Jr. High^28
10) Providence Classical Chri^26
11) Gentry High School^21
12) Washington Jr.H^20
13) Decatur High School/JrH^14
14) Prairie Grove High School^13
15) St. Vincent De Paul Middle^3
Girls
100-meter dash
6^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^14.01^3
13^Price, Anna^PR Black^14.38
21^Perrin, Haven^PR Black^14.74
33^Clark, Bridget^PR Red^15.42
53^Perez, Leslie^PR White^17.96
54^Ashford, Abbi^PR Red^17.99
55^Jackson, Samantha^PR White^18.35
58^Lubess, Lillian^PR Red^18.79
59^Barber, Emma^PR White^20.13
60^Everett, Savannah^PR White^21.22
200-meter dash
11^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^30.65
19^Hardy, Brylee^PR Black^31.25
22^Delossantos, Taylor^PR Red^ 31.78
38^Miller, Breanna^PR Red^34.53
43^Coleman, Caryson^PR White^35.93
48^Jacobson, Chaselynn^PR Red^36.95
52^Everett, Savannah^PR White^41.11
54^Barber, Emma^PR White^43.59
55^Ayres, Lacey^PR White^43.76
400-meter dash
11^Konkler, Hope^PR Black^1:10.56
12^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^1:11.34
18^Hinojosa, Zoey^PR Black ^1:12.52
23^Henson, Ashlyn^PR Red^ 1:14.39
46^Rogers, Abigal^PR White^1:22.58
54^Grant, Devri^PR White^1:27.03
56^Schmidt, Ana^PR Red^1:30.96
58^Motes, Kelsey^PR White^1:34.96
800-meter run
10^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^2:49.29
18^Fox, Kennedy^PR Black^3:02.40
22^Coles, Lillie^PR White^3:07.92
29^Sexton, Tia^PR Red^ 3:20.53
32^Ingram, Harley^PR Red^ 3:23.91
33^Nichols, Wrynlee^PR White^3:24.90
40^Kelly, Marlow^PR White^3:31.22
43^Franklin, Emma^PR Red^ 3:49.21
1,600-meter run
4^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^6:01.81^5
11^Fox, Kennedy^PR Black^6:38.14
28^Scott, Emily^PR Black^7:09.00
33^Ingram, Harley^PR Red^7:22.07
35^Kelly, Marlow^PR White^7:45.09 1
100-meter hurdles
2^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^17.93^8
15^Hardy, Brylee^PR Black^20.56
16^Williams, Kennedy^PR Black^20.78
22^Coles, Lillie^PR White^21.43
24^Delossantos, Taylor^PR Red^21.62
34^Weston, Kenzie^PR White^23.23
35^Humphrey, Miley^PR Red^23.47
38^Woods, Nevaeh^PR Red^23.80
39^Winckett, Riley^PR White^23.86
300-meter hurdles
8^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^ 57.51^1
9 Clark, Ava^PR Black^ 58.53
21 Humphrey, Miley^PR Red^1:05.24
25 Perrin, Haven^PR Black^1:06.53
26 Weston, Kenzie^PR White^1:06.67
27 Woods, Nevaeh^PR Red^1:06.85
31 Winckett, Riley^PR White^1:08.76
34 Delossantos, Taylor^PR Red^1:16.14
4x100-meter relay
4^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^56.39^5
17^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^1:06.98
18^PR Jr. High White 'A'^1:08.53
4x200-meter relay
4^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^2:01.95^5
17^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^2:20.09
18^PR Jr. High White 'A'^2:32.47
4x400-meter relay
4^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^4:50.43^5
8^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^5:06.64^1
16^PR Jr. High White 'A'^5:31.38
4x800-meter relay
7^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^12:06.96^2
9^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A' ^12:51.03
10^PR Jr. High White 'A'^12:52.99
High Jump
4^Konkler, Hope^PR Black^4-06.00^4.50
16^Walker, Bailey 8 PR Black^4-02.00
Pole Vault
2^Christensen, Sadie^PR Black^8-00.00^8
3^Clark, Bridget^PR Red ^7-00.00^6
4^Kougl, Kourtney^PR White^6-06.00^5
6^Scott, Emily^PR Black^6-00.00^2.50
10^Fox, Kennedy^PR Black^5-06.00
13^Lubess, Lillian^PR Red^5-06.00
Long Jump
2^Timmons, Zoeyanne^PR Black^15-02.00^8
4^Williams, Kennedy^PR Black^14-04.00^5
Triple Jump
1^Williams, Kennedy^PR Black^32-04.00^10
17^Clark, Ava^PR Black^27-09.00
18^Henson, Ashlyn^PR Red^27-07.00
19^Raines, Raelynn^PR Black^27-05.00
Shot Put
7^Taylor, Bailey^PR Red^29-08.50^2
9^White, Brooke^PR Black^29-06.00
14^Upton, Layla^PR Black^28-00.00
17^Cawthon, Arianna^PR Red^27-05.00
21^Ingalls, Hannah^PR White^26-05.00
25^Cline, Anniston^PR Black^25-06.00
32^Heard, Emilia^PR White^23-09.00
36^Key, Arianna^PR White^23-02.50
38^Braley, Alissa^PR Red^23-00.00
51^Shults, Ashlyn^PR White^x18-02.50
52^Thorpe, Patricia^PR White^x17-10.50
Discus Throw
3^White, Brooke^PR Black^79-04^6
8^Cline, Anniston^PR Black^66-11^1
24^Upton, Layla^PR Black^56-11
25^Taylor, Bailey^PR Red^56-06
26^Ingalls, Hannah^PR White^56-05
30^Braley, Alissa^PR Red^53-02
37^Hardy, Madelyn^PR White^50-10
42^Cawthon, Arianna^PR Red^48-03
45^Thorpe, Patricia^PR White^47-01
46^Heard, Emilia^PR White^x46-07
52^Key, Arianna^PR White^x42-08
53^Shults, Ashlyn^PR White^x42-05
Boys
100-meter dash
10^Escajeda, Evan^PR Red^12.78
12^Singh, Mason^PR Black^12.82
18^Turner, Jackson^PR Black^13.11
29^Rowlee, Ricky^PR Red ^13.79
31^Taylor, Aydin^PR Black^ 13.93
33^Wilkerson, Seth^PR Red^13.96
200-meter dash
3^Escajeda, Evan^PR Red^25.54^6
16^Singh, Mason^PR Black^27.01
24^Wheeless, Preston^PR Black ^28.15
30^Fletcher, Darrin^PR Red^28.81
31^Wilkerson, Seth^PR Red^28.86
32^Taylor, Aydin^PR Black^28.95
400-meter dash
1^Turner, Jackson^PR Black^59.08^10
3^Bounds, Trey^PR Black^59.60^6
11^Butler, Mason^PR Red^1:02.35
18^Taylor, Liem^PR Red^1:04.72
23^Geren, Harper^PR Red^1:05.41
32^King, Nathan^PR Black^1:09.15
800-meter run
8^Canada, Ayden^PR Black^2:34.53^1
9^Keith, Cade^PR Black^2:36.99
39^Powell, Boston^PR Red^3:14.36
42^Bowen, Sawyer^PR Black^3:21.08
44^Young, Gunner^PR Red^3:36.21
1,600-meter run
13^Wilkerson, Evan^PR Red^ 5:52.93
28^Smith, Camren^PR Red^6:12.94
36^Ora, Gavin^PR Black^7:08.73
37^Nichols, Chandon^PR Black^7:13.41
40^Vermilyea, Kyle^PR Red^7:30.13
41^Ryals, Jake^PR Black^ 7:32.46
110-meter hurdles
1^Tillman, Parker^PR Black ^18.90^10
4^Tucker, Logan^PR Red^19.31^5
14^Dodson, Wyatt^PR Black^24.45 21.05
30^Johnson, Carter^PR Red^24.08
34^Taylor, Kaleb^PR Black^26.29
35^LeRoux, Justin^PR Red^27.02
300-meter hurdles
5^Tillman, Parker^PR Black^48.36^4
10^Dodson, Wyatt^PR Black^50.76
25^Tucker, Logan^PR Red^58.44
28^Taylor, Kaleb^PR Black^1:01.86
29^LeRoux, Justin^PR Red^1:04.79
30^Johnson, Carter^PR Red^1:06.20
4x100-meter relay
8^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^51.76^1
^1) Wilkerson, Seth 2) Rowlee, Ricky
^3) Geren, Harper 4) Escajeda, Evan
9^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^52.09
^1) Wheeless, Preston 2) Singh, Mason
^3) Dancer, Chase 4) Turner, Jackson
4x200-meter relay
15^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^1:57.33
^1) Rowlee, Ricky 2) Fletcher, Darrin
^3) Salinas, Javier 4) Humphrey, JD
17^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A' ^1:58.58
^1) King, Nathan 2) Dancer, Chase
^3) Russell, Trenton 4) Guadarrama, Jervin
4x400-meter relay
3^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^4:09.92^6
^1) Bounds, Trey 2) Tillman, Parker
^3) Keith, Cade 4) Turner, Jackson
6^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^4:19.09^3
^1) Butler, Mason 2) Geren, Harper
^3) Humphrey, JD 4) Escajeda, Evan
4x800-meter relay
3^PR Jr. High (Black) 'A'^10:15.29^6
^1) Bounds, Trey 2) Canada, Ayden
^3) Dodson, Wyatt 4) Butler, Nixon
5^PR Jr. High (Red) 'A'^10:30.93^4
^1) Butler, Mason 2) Wilkerson, Evan
^3) Slocum, Colin 4) Taylor, Liem
High Jump
14^Canada, Ayden^PR Black^5-00.00
15^Taylor, Liem^PR Red^4-08.00
15^Dayberry, Emmitt^R Red^4-08.00
Pole Vault
1^Tucker, Logan^PR Red^11-00.00^10
2^Bounds, Trey^PR Black^10-06.00^8
5^Wilkerson, Sammy^PR Black^ 8-00.00^3
15^Baker, Eli^PR Red^6-06.00
15^Powell, Boston^PR Red^6-06.00
Long Jump
6^Singh, Mason^PR Black^17-11.00^2.50
12^Butler, Mason^PR Red^17-00.00
17^Geren, Harper^PR Red^16-05.50
Triple Jump
11^Dayberry, Emmitt^PR Red^33-05.00
13^Rowlee, Ricky^PR Red^33-01.00
17^Wilkerson, Seth^PR Red^31-10.00
Shot Put
1^Carney, Peyton^PR Red ^45-00.00^10
13^Kitterman, Peyton^PR Black^35-06.00
17^Piper, Taet^PR Black^34-03.50
34^Brouhard, CJ^PR Black^29-03.00
36^Darnell, Daniel^PR Red^28-06.50
40^Bott, Isaiah^PR Red^25-04.00
Discus Throw
1^Carney, Peyton^PR Red^129-00^10
7^Kitterman, Peyton^ PR Black^108-08^2
20^Allen, Tait^PR Red^87-04
22^Piper, Taet^PR Black^86-02
25^Kelley, Rees^PR Red^81-08
43^Dye, Jace^PR Black^63-04