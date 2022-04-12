Obituaries for the April 13, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Melvin Dean Pittsenbarger

Melvin Dean Pittsenbarger, 84, of Garfield died April 4, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born May 20, 1937, in Daviess County, Mo., to Clifton F. Pittsenbarger and Nina F. Beeler Pittsenbarger.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a truck driver for over 20 years. He managed several pawnshops, flea markets and worked at a car lot in Rogers for many years. He was a good man with a heart of gold who gave sound advice to those who needed it. He was a friend to many and will be missed.

Survivors are two daughters, Cheryl Stead and husband Harvey of Pea Ridge and Bonnie Hoss of Texas.

No services are planned at this time.

Ricky Dakota Sanchez

Ricky Dakota Sanchez , 20, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died suddenly and tragically on April 2, 2022.

Our time with Ricky, though heartbreakingly short, has also been impossibly joyful. The pain of our loss is bottomless and will be felt forever.

He is remembered most for his quick smiles, playful attitude, and deeply caring spirit. He showered his family, friends and faithful dog, Roxy, with love and selflessness every day of his life. We have been incredibly privileged to know him, and so we will honor his memory by cherishing each other as much as he cherished each of us.

Survivors are his mom and dad, Tereasa and Bryan Jones; grandfather, Leon; siblings, Brittany, Austen, Michayla, Colten, Caitlin and Jason; his nephew, Jace; his close friends, Andrew Piggott, Cody Rust, David Gillum, Aubrey Cornell and Trevor Blair; and a great number of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to count.

Flowers on his behalf may be sent to Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, where a private memorial will be held for his family later this week.

June René Smith

June René Smith, 64, of Seligman, Mo., died April 7, 2022, in Bentonville. She was born May 8, 1957, in Oakland, Calif., to Billy Fred Rieken and Karen LaHuntas Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother, Eillen Rieken.

Survivors are four children, Amy Hulbert and husband Michael of Pea Ridge, Ark., Heather Sanchez of California, Sherri DeSilva and husband Keith of Virginia and Wade Rieken and wife Kristen of Pea Ridge, Ark.; siblings, Laurie Peoples of Prairie Grove, Ark., Billy Rieken, Jr. of Sonora, Ark., William Rieken of Highland, Calif., Janell Thompson of Yuciapa, Calif., Ron Scott of Highland, Calif., Jeanie Stephens of Highland, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

