Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, hit a home run Wednesday, April 6, in the game against Prairie Grove Lady Tigers.

Tuesday, April 5 Pea Ridge @ Harrison Pea Ridge 0 / Harrison 3 Dallice White: 1B Hailee Willey: 1B Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 7 hits, striking out 7 walking 1. Wednesday, April 6 Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge Pea Ridge 12 / Prairie Grove 4 Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored Dallice White: 3 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI Ashley Earley: 1 run scored Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored Hailee Willey: 1 walk, sac bunt, 1 run score Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 2 walks, 9 hits, striking out 8. Friday, April 8 Huntsville @ Pea Ridge Huntsville 0 @ Pea Ridge 15 Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 2 runs scored Dallice White: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored 3 RBI Ashlynn Short: 1 hit, 1 run scored Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored Lillian Murray: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI Hailee Willey: 1 hit Lily Humphries: 1 run scored Maddie Sebree: 1 RBI Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 hit, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.

Print Headline: Lady Hawks win 2 of 3 last week

