Lady Hawks win 2 of 3 last week

by Annette Beard | April 12, 2022 at 2:34 p.m.
Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, hit a home run Wednesday, April 6, in the game against Prairie Grove Lady Tigers.

Tuesday, April 5

Pea Ridge @ Harrison

Pea Ridge 0 / Harrison 3

Dallice White: 1B

Hailee Willey: 1B

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 7 hits, striking out 7 walking 1.

Wednesday, April 6

Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 12 / Prairie Grove 4

Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Dallice White: 3 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 run scored

Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 walk, sac bunt, 1 run score

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 2 walks, 9 hits, striking out 8.

Friday, April 8

Huntsville @ Pea Ridge

Huntsville 0 @ Pea Ridge 15

Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Dallice White: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored 3 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Lillian Murray: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Hailee Willey: 1 hit

Lily Humphries: 1 run scored

Maddie Sebree: 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 hit, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.

