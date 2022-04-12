Lady Hawks win 2 of 3 last week

Tuesday, April 5
Pea Ridge @ Harrison
Pea Ridge 0 / Harrison 3
Dallice White: 1B
Hailee Willey: 1B
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 7 hits, striking out 7 walking 1.
Wednesday, April 6
Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 12 / Prairie Grove 4
Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Dallice White: 3 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 run scored
Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 walk, sac bunt, 1 run score
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 2 walks, 9 hits, striking out 8.
Friday, April 8
Huntsville @ Pea Ridge
Huntsville 0 @ Pea Ridge 15
Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Dallice White: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored 3 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Lillian Murray: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Hailee Willey: 1 hit
Lily Humphries: 1 run scored
Maddie Sebree: 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 hit, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.