Lady Blackhawk seniors 2022 recognized

Senior softball Lady Blackhawks were recognized Friday, April 8, prior to the game against Huntsville.

"This Senior group is what success looks like," wrote the coaching staff.

"This group has experienced success in the classroom and the softball field. This group has and continues to experience success throughout their lives. They have handled adversity on and off the field and have become better people because of it.

"From the coaches, we want to thank each one of you and your parents for the constant support, time and dedication to the Pea Ridge High School Softball Program, and leaving it better than when you entered as Freshman.

"Once a Blackhawk always a Blackhawk!"

Accomplishments for the Lady Blackhawk softball seniors (Class of 2022) include 45 total wins, four team school records, experienced four no hitters and two perfect games, were contributors to the 2021 State Finals Runner Up, have a group GPA of 3.6 and were leaders of the FCA Softball Huddle.