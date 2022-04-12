Four police officers graduate from ALETA

Many law enforcement cadets graduated from the Arkansas Police Academy basic training Thursday, April 7.

Two officers work for Pea Ridge, two work for Little Flock and two were Pea Ridge High School graduates.

Andrew Day and Thomas Morris are Pea Ridge Police officers.

Jacob Kolasch and Wes Harper are Little Flock Police officers.

Harper and Breanna Brewer Jonassen are former Pea Ridge High School students. Jonassen works for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Hahn and Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree attended the graduation which was held in Har-Ber High School auditorium in Springdale.

Little Flock Mayor Jeff Van Sickler and Police Chief Shawn Hollis were on hand to congratulate Kolasch and Harper.

Van Sickler said the Little Flock Police Department has the chief, two sergeants, three officers (including the two who just graduated) and two future cadets who will attend the academy in April.

Hahn said Pea Ridge has 15 full-time officers including the chief, a lieutenant, two patrol sergeants, one detective/sergeant, seven patrol officers, three school resource officers, two part-time officers and an administrative officer who is a trained officer. The department usually has two lieutenants but has one position not yet filled. When that is filled, Hahn said, there will be six patrol officers instead of seven.

"Congratulations to Officer Andrew Day and Officer Thomas Morris for graduating from the police academy," Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

The Arkansas Police Academy is 13 weeks of intense training that prepares new officers for the next step, Hahn explained, adding that each officer will continue with an additional 12 weeks of training by specialized field training officers to prepare the to work independently.

"Both Officer Day and Officer Thomas did a fantastic job in the academy," Hahn said. He said Morris received additional recognition for scoring in the top three in pistol marksmanship. Morris scored 97.40% earning third place.

"We are very proud of them," Hahn said.

Hahn and Pea Ridge officers Rich Fordham and John Langham were guest instructors during the four-month training.

Day led the pledge of allegiance during the graduation ceremony.

Harper was an assistant class leader and the class speaker.

The guest speaker was Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder. Jami Cook, secretary with the Department of Public Safety gave the closing remarks.