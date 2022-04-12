Building permits

March 2022
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Twelve Stone Construction^1101 Parker Lane^$773.00^$219,161
Twelve Stone Construction^1137 Parker Lane^$773.00^$219,161
Twelve Stone Construction^1049 Parker Lane^$776.00^$220,127
Twelve Stone Construction^1125 Parker Lane^$776.00^$220,127
Twelve Stone Construction^1113 Parker Lane^$786.00^$224,595
Twelve Stone Construction^1037 Parker Lane^$786.00^$224,595
Northrock Builders LLC^705 Carlock Drive^$1,216.00^$396,060
Northrock Builders LLC^1809 Abbott Lane^$1,261.00^$414,293
Doug Sperber^120 Wilson Boulevard^$1,171.00^$378,551
Kinty Jones Heating & Co.^6063 Hayden Road^$1,605.00^$631,040
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2301 Carper Lane^$3,159.99^$314,312
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2309 Parnell Street^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2311 Parnell Street^$3,146.99^$309,603
Northrock Builders LLC^2101 Abbott Lane^$1,201.00^$390,143
Northrock Builders LLC^2013 Abbott Lane^$1,241.00^$406,082
Doug Sperber^208 Dobson Street^$1,126.00^$360,922
Northrock Builders LLC^2108 Abbott Lane^$1,263.00^$415,018
Constellation Properties^2220 Hopkins Lane^$1,033.00^$323,006
Constellation Properties^1596 Winters Street^$1,063.00^$335,927
Clements Homes Inc.^808 Macdonald Drive^$878.00^$261,545
Clements Homes Inc.^811 Macdonald Drive^$728.00^$201,049
Clements Homes Inc.^604 Ross Salvage Road^$938.00^$285,815
^Total Permits for Type:^22
^Total Fees for Type:^$28,570.97
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$6,949,766