Blackhawks take 1st at home track meet

Pea Ridge hosted both junior high and senior high track meets last week and the varsity Blackhawks boys and girls teams took first place in the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Relays 2022 on Thursday, April 7.

The junior high girls took second place with the junior high boys taking sixth and seventh places in the junior high meet Tuesday, April 5. Pea Ridge had three girls teams competing -- Pea Ridge Black, 2nd; Pea Ridge Red, 13th; and Pea Ridge White, 15th. There were two boys teams -- Pea Ridge Black, 6th, and Pea Ridge Red, 7th.

Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

1) Pea Ridge High School^166

2) Farmington High School^84

3) Gravette High School^80

4) Siloam Springs Schools^72

5) Shiloh Christian School^69

6) West Fork High School^60.50

7) Gentry High School^35

8) Prairie Grove High School^28.50

9) Haas Hall Academy^20

10) Rogers Heritage High Scho^14

11) Haas Hall Rogers^12

12) Providence Classical Chri^10

13) The New School^9

14) Founders Classical Academ^8

15) Elkins High School^5

Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

1) Pea Ridge High School^191

2) Siloam Springs Schools^74

3) Gentry High School^68

4) Farmington High School^57

5) Gravette High School^52

6) Shiloh Christian School^48

7) Prairie Grove High School^45

8) Elkins High School^43

8) West Fork High School^43

10) Founders Classical Academ^31

11) Providence Classical Chris^16

11) Pea Ridge High School RED^16

13) Decatur High School / JH^8

14) Haas Hall Academy^3

15) Haas Hall Bentonville^1

Girls

100-meter dash

1^Dye, Kamree^PRHS^13.23^10

9^Smith, Madison^PRHS^14.21

12^Williams, Lacy^PRHS^14.68

22^Madsen, Kayla^Pea Ridge Red^16.12

30^Muller, Hailey^Pea Ridge Red^16.79

200-meter dash

1^Dye, Kamree^PRHS^28.55^10

6^Hernandez, Evelyn^PRHS^31.02^3

400-meter dash

1^Dye, Kamree^PRHS^1:05.34^10

4^Hernandez, Evelyn^PRHS^1:13.55^5

15^Madsen, Kayla^PRHS Red^1:25.50

800-meter run

6^White, Dallice^PRHS^^3:04.18^3

9^King, Allie^PRHS^^3:11.66

1,600-meter run

2^Vazques, Liz^PRHS^6:10.29^8

3^Raines, RyLee^PRHS^ 6:20.21^6

21^Cruz, Isabella^PRHS^ 7:49.58

3,200-meter run

1^Vazques, Liz^PRHS^13:26.92^10

2^Raines, RyLee^PRHS^13:37.25^8

8^Pippin, Ava^PRHS^15:27.28^1

100-meter hurdles

6^Fox, Trinity^PRHS^18.82^3

13^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^PRHS^23.10

300-meter hurdles

6^Fox, Trinity^PRHS^57.61^3

8^Pippin, Ava^PRHS^1:00.27^1

12^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^PRHS^1:04.92

4x100-meter relay

1 Pea Ridge High School 52.58 56.23 10

1) Fox, Trinity 2) Pruitt, Kyleigh

3) Cates, Bella 4) Smith, Madison

4x200-meter relay

1^PRHS^1:59.80^10

1) Smith, Madison 2) Cates, Bella

3) Hernandez, Evelyn 4) Pruitt, Kyleigh

4x400-meter relay

3^PRHS^5:27.65^6

1) Hernandez, Evelyn 2) Smith, Madison

3) Pruitt, Kyleigh 4) Dye, Kamree

4x800-meter relay

1^PRHS^12:00.30^10

1) Tidwell, Kylee 2) King, Allie

3) Raines, RyLee 4) Vazques, Liz

High Jump

7^Tidwell, Kylee^PRHS^4-04.00^1.50

9^Williams, Lacy^PRHS^4-04.00

Pole Vault

2^King, Allie^PRHS^7-06.00^8

3^Gilbreath, Ryleigh^PRHS^6-00.00^5.50

Long Jump

5^Dye, Kamree^PRHS^14-03.00^4

6^Raines, RyLee^PRHS^14-01.00^3

12^Smith, Madison^PRHS^13-01.50

Triple Jump

5^Smith, Madison^PRHS^32-01.00^4

6^Humphrey, Mikayla^PRHS^31-02.00^3

14^Williams, Lacy^PRHS^28-00.00

Shot Put

1^White, Dallice^PRHS^ 31-08.00^10

Discus Throw

1^White, Dallice^PRHS^107-02^10

Boys

100-meter dash

1^Elliott, Patrick^PRHS^11.18^10

4^Mann, Cade^PRHS^11.54^5

12^Singh, Hunter^PRHS^12.32

14^Reiter, Nick^Pea Ridge Red^12.54

26^Foster, Seth^Pea Ridge Red^13.50

200-meter dash

1^Elliott, Patrick^PRHS^23.76^10

2^Mann, Cade^PRHS^23.87^8

7^Reiter, Nick^Pea Ridge Red^26.13^2

9^Williams, Amarion^PRHS^26.20

16^Nunley, Conner^Pea Ridge Red^27.67

18^Foster, Seth^Pea Ridge Red^28.45

400-meter dash

4^Mullikin, Sebasttien^PRHS^58.59^5

15^Pruitt, Noah^PRHS^1:03.69

18^Stewart, Ridge^Pea Ridge Red^1:04.52

20^Anders, Cole^Pea Ridge Red^1:05.68

26^Satterwhite, Drake^Pea Ridge Red^1:09.22

800-meter run

1^Ferguson, Troy^PRHS^ 2:12.90^10

6^Stein, Jacob^PRHS^2:26.59^3

20^Ingram, Joe^Pea Ridge Red^2:50.92

27^Satterwhite, Drake^Pea Ridge Red^3:01.62

1,600-meter run

1^Ferguson, Troy^PRHS^5:02.60^10

2^Grant, Tian^PRHS^5:07.51^8

9^Stein, Jacob^PRHS^5:28.06

19^Etzkorn, Zachary^Pea Ridge Red^5:48.10

34^Galbraith, Nikolas^Pea Ridge Red^6:11.50

3,200-meter run

1^Grant, Grandon^PRHS^10:57.19^10

2^Grant, Tian^PRHS^10:58.69^8

8^Reynolds, Owen^Pea Ridge Red^12:06.62^1

14^Reynolds, Owen^PRHS^13:57.87

18^Simonds, Trysten^Pea Ridge Red^14:47.26

19^Tenney, Davis^Pea Ridge Red^15:19.16

110-meter hurdles

2^Tucker, Nathan^PRHS^17.81^8

4^Cruz, Isaac^PRHS^18.44^5

7^Wolfenden, Mason^Pea Ridge Red^19.95^2

300-meter hurdles

2^Mann, Cade^PRHS^45.72^8

5^Tucker, Nathan^PRHS^48.89^4

6^Cruz, Isaac^PRHS^49.72^3

19^Wolfenden, Mason^Pea Ridge Red^57.84

4x100-meter relay

2^Pea Ridge High School^46.39^8

1) Singh, Hunter 2) Mann, Cade

3) Williams, Amarion 4) Elliott, Patrick

7^Pea Ridge High School Red^50.13^2

1) Foster, Seth 2) Reiter, Nick

3) Nunley, Conner 4) Burt, Ashton

4x200-meter relay

4^PRHS^1:46.78^5

1) Mullikin, Sebasttien 2) Cruz, Isaac

3) Pruitt, Noah 4) Williams, Amarion

5^PRHS Red^1:46.96^4

1) Reiter, Nick 2) Foster, Seth

3) Nunley, Conner 4) Burt, Ashton

4x400-meter relay

1^PRHS^3:57.30^10

1) Singh, Hunter 2) Mullikin, Sebasttien

3) Cruz, Isaac 4) Elliott, Patrick

4^PRHS Red^ 4:33.41^5

1) Gregory, Samuel 2) Anders, Cole

3) Tenney, Davis 4) Etzkorn, Zachary

4x800-meter relay

3^PRHS^9:44.54^6

1) Wiggins, Elijah 2) Stein, Jacob

3) Reynolds, Owen 4) Grant, Grandon

9^PRHS Red^11:17.57

1) Etzkorn, Zachary 2) Scates, Isaac

3) Simonds, Trysten 4) Galbraith, Nikolas

High Jump

13^Cruz, Isaac^PRHS^5-00.00

Pole Vault

1^Neil, Caleb^PRHS^12-00.00^10

2^Wiggins, Elijah^PRHS^11-06.00^8

3^Edmisson, Phoenix^PRHS^10-06.00^6

Long Jump

5^Elliott, Patrick^PRHS^18-00.00^4

10^Edmisson, Phoenix^PRHS^17-04.00

Triple Jump

5^Edmisson, Phoenix^PRHS^36-11.00^4

10^Jacobs, Garett^Pea Ridge Red^34-09.00

Shot Put

3^Sebree, Clay^PRHS^40-06.00^6

7^Beyer, Jason^PRHS^36-07.00^2

13^Upton, Payton^PRHS^34-09.00

22^Hopkins, Devon^Pea Ridge Red^30-03.00

24^Hissong, Kamden^Pea Ridge Red^24-00.00

Discus Throw

5^Quick, Rylee^PRHS^110-00^4

6^Sebree, Clay^PRHS^107-02^3

Pea Ridge runners pass off the baton during a relay race Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Pea Ridge.

