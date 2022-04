Monday, April 4

2:51 p.m. David Scott Hutchins, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, commercial burglary

6:07 p.m. Shawn Parsons, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court; failure to appear

Thursday, April 7

1:51 a.m. Wendi McCarley, 48, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear

12:57 p.m. Brian Fino, 48, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of no contact order

Sunday, April 10

2:05 p.m. Hunter Garrigus, 23, Garfield, by Rogers Police, third degree domestic battering